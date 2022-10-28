Read full article on original website
Football Finds Redemption In A 56-6 Win
Verona and Belvidere faced off last Thursday on the field in the first round of the North Jersey Regional Consolation Tournament, and it certainly was a game to watch. Touchdown after touchdown, score after score, and memorable moments to boot. The game started off with Belvidere kicking off to Verona....
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
LIVE from Rutgers vs Fairfield Exhibition Game
PISCATAWAY - Rutgers has opened the doors at Jersey Mike’s Arena for today’s exhibition game against Fairfield. The Scarlet Knights will face former Rutgers assistant Jay Young, who is now the head coach at Fairfield. Click here for live updates of all the action as the start of the regular season is just eight days away.
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 29
Kaelyn Corbitt posted a hat trick with an assist to lead 12th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan to a 4-0 upset over fourth-seeded Woodbridge in the quarterfinals of the North 2, Group 4 tournament in Woodbridge. Bridgewater-Raritan (8-9) will face top-seeded and No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20 Watchung Hills in the semifinals...
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media
The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
Football: West Orange knocks off Watchung Hills in North 2, Group 5 Opener
Despite a key injury, West Orange’s dominant rushing attack helped fuel an upset win over No. 3-seed Watchung Hills, 18-10, on Friday night in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs in Warren. Jehki Williams scored on a one-yard run before leaving with an ankle injury...
Montclair forfeits football playoff game to Ridgewood after using ineligible player (UPDATED)
Ridgewood was awarded a victory by forfeit over Montclair in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 football playoffs an NJSIAA spokesman said Friday morning. In an e-mail to NJ.com, NJSIAA spokesman Michael Cherenson said a forfeit was awarded after Montclair admitted it used an ineligible student-athlete. However, details emerged throughout the day Friday regarding how Montclair found out one of its players were ineligible.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Football: No. 16 Union City runs wild, defeats Union in North 1, Group 5 opener
Tyler Koffa returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds into the game. From there, the rushing attack of second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, could not be stopped as it rolled to a 62-20 victory over seventh-seeded Union in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs at Roosevelt Stadium in Union City.
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away
Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan
A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
