northwestmoinfo.com
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County
Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
myozarksonline.com
Young woman charged with domestic assault
A Camdenton woman is facing charges in connection with a September 27th incident. Camdenton Police responded to a complaint that a pregnant woman had been assaulted by a family member. The victim reported that she went to a residence in th 100 block of Blair Avenue to speak with her family member about alleged underage drinking among younger family members. During the incident 23 year old Armonie M. Young allegedly began pulling the victim’s hair, punched the victim multiple times, and kicked her in the stomach. When the victim fell to the ground, Young allegedly hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach again while she was trying to get up. Young is charged with 2 counts of felony domestic assault, with a bond of $10-thousand-dollars.
Springfield man accused of beating 62-year-old with piece of wood 50 times
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly beating his neighbor with a piece of wood while people watched and filmed him. Dustin David Hubler, 27, of Springfield was arrested and formally charged with one count of felony assault on Oct. 28. According to a police report, officers were called to East Commercial […]
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
KRMS Radio
Deer Accident In Lake Ozark Gives Person Minor Injury
One of a handful of minor motor vehicle accidents was one at 6 PM in Lake Ozark involving a deer. The report says 41 year old Charlesetta D. Kolb’s vehicle struck the animal while travelling on 54 just before Route MM.
KRMS Radio
Truck With Coffee Creamer Crashes Over The Weekend Near The Lake Area
A refrigerated truck with about 40,000 pounds of coffee creamer reportedly wrecked on Sunday. Initial reports say a medevac helicopter was called to the scene. We’re still awaiting further details from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office or the Highway Patrol.
houstonherald.com
Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load
Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
933kwto.com
SPD Investigating ‘Shots Fired’ Call in North Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the Northwest part of the city early Friday morning. Police say a man told them that someone he knows shot at him near the intersection of Golden and High Street. The man was not hit, and police say they found...
myozarksonline.com
Wright County Buggy Accident Injures Marshfield Man
A 43-year-old Marshfield man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 3:00 p.m. Sunday on highway F, ten miles west of Hartville in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Amos L. Graver fell off an open-range buggy. Graver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
933kwto.com
Investigation Underway Following Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar
Bolivar Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that has left the driver in the hospital. Authorities responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the intersection of West Keeling Place and South Main Street in Bolivar. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling south when he was hit by...
KYTV
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
KYTV
Victim’s family reacts to the conviction of man in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A convicted killer faces sentencing for a Springfield triple-murder in 2018. A Greene County judge found Luis Perez guilty in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez returns to court for sentencing in January. Family members of the victims say the sentencing...
KRMS Radio
Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault
A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground. Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying. They say that when they...
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
