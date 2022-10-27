A Camdenton woman is facing charges in connection with a September 27th incident. Camdenton Police responded to a complaint that a pregnant woman had been assaulted by a family member. The victim reported that she went to a residence in th 100 block of Blair Avenue to speak with her family member about alleged underage drinking among younger family members. During the incident 23 year old Armonie M. Young allegedly began pulling the victim’s hair, punched the victim multiple times, and kicked her in the stomach. When the victim fell to the ground, Young allegedly hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach again while she was trying to get up. Young is charged with 2 counts of felony domestic assault, with a bond of $10-thousand-dollars.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO