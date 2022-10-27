ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge

(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County

Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Young woman charged with domestic assault

A Camdenton woman is facing charges in connection with a September 27th incident. Camdenton Police responded to a complaint that a pregnant woman had been assaulted by a family member. The victim reported that she went to a residence in th 100 block of Blair Avenue to speak with her family member about alleged underage drinking among younger family members. During the incident 23 year old Armonie M. Young allegedly began pulling the victim’s hair, punched the victim multiple times, and kicked her in the stomach. When the victim fell to the ground, Young allegedly hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach again while she was trying to get up. Young is charged with 2 counts of felony domestic assault, with a bond of $10-thousand-dollars.
CAMDENTON, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load

Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
DENT COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

SPD Investigating ‘Shots Fired’ Call in North Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the Northwest part of the city early Friday morning. Police say a man told them that someone he knows shot at him near the intersection of Golden and High Street. The man was not hit, and police say they found...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Wright County Buggy Accident Injures Marshfield Man

A 43-year-old Marshfield man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 3:00 p.m. Sunday on highway F, ten miles west of Hartville in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Amos L. Graver fell off an open-range buggy. Graver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.

NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

Investigation Underway Following Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar

Bolivar Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that has left the driver in the hospital. Authorities responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the intersection of West Keeling Place and South Main Street in Bolivar. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling south when he was hit by...
BOLIVAR, MO
KRMS Radio

Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault

A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground. Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying. They say that when they...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl

Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge

A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

