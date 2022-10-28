ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED

Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
ABC6.com

Trouble finding flu shot appointment in Rhode Island? Here’s why

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With flu season right around the corner, some may be having difficulty booking a vaccine appointment for the next coming days. Matt’s Local Pharmacy in Middletown said it is administering over 100 flu shots a day — double than what the pharmacy was doing last year.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Lost Providence – trials and triumphs in urban planning – David Brussat

Photo: Aerial view from Downtown Providence 1970 Plan, announced in 1960 but carried out only to a very limited extent. Five years have passed since the publication of Lost Providence, so there is no better time than now to re-introduce my book to readers of my blog. In 2015, the History Press asked me to expand one of my last Providence Journal columns, “Providence’s 10 best lost buildings,” into a book. I persuaded my editor to let me add 11 chapters on economic development projects, whether “lost” or completed, as far back as the early 19th century. Several chapters from the second half of the book, broken up into smaller bits, will serve to emphasize that traditional architecture served Providence well for three centuries and should be embraced to solve problems the city faces in its fourth century, which begins only 14 years from now.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
COVENTRY, RI
rinewstoday.com

Read With US: CITY LIFE – a book by Michael Morse – Ch. 5

Take a breathtaking ride ride along with emergency responders. Rescue Lieutenant Michael Morse brings you into the homes, minds and hearts of the people who live in one of America’s oldest and most diverse cities. He takes you along for a breathtaking ride as he responds to emergencies that can be heartwarming, hilarious—and sometimes tragic. From the profound to the absurd, from challenging situations to total disbelief, it’s all simply a day at work for our firefighters, EMTs and police officers.
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI
ctexaminer.com

Marx ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Writes New London City Councilor

As many of you know, I am a proud Democrat in the city of New London. I am in my fourth term as a City Councilor and have served as City Council President and always support the Democratic ticket and its candidates. However, this election, I am making an exception.
NEW LONDON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Northwestern Massachusetts woman on her way to Somerset has been located police say

A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.
SOMERSET, MA
providenceonline.com

Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence

In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

AAA: Top 10 vehicles most likely to get stolen in the Northeast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Are you driving one of the most stolen vehicles in the Northeast? Here’s a list of the top 10, according to AAA’s latest report. Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast, said the most common vehicle stolen is a Honda Accord 2018 — 2014, followed by:
