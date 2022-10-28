Read full article on original website
LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED
Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
ABC6.com
Trouble finding flu shot appointment in Rhode Island? Here’s why
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With flu season right around the corner, some may be having difficulty booking a vaccine appointment for the next coming days. Matt’s Local Pharmacy in Middletown said it is administering over 100 flu shots a day — double than what the pharmacy was doing last year.
rinewstoday.com
Lost Providence – trials and triumphs in urban planning – David Brussat
Photo: Aerial view from Downtown Providence 1970 Plan, announced in 1960 but carried out only to a very limited extent. Five years have passed since the publication of Lost Providence, so there is no better time than now to re-introduce my book to readers of my blog. In 2015, the History Press asked me to expand one of my last Providence Journal columns, “Providence’s 10 best lost buildings,” into a book. I persuaded my editor to let me add 11 chapters on economic development projects, whether “lost” or completed, as far back as the early 19th century. Several chapters from the second half of the book, broken up into smaller bits, will serve to emphasize that traditional architecture served Providence well for three centuries and should be embraced to solve problems the city faces in its fourth century, which begins only 14 years from now.
Uprise RI
Coventry officials grant zoning permit to Wiccan church represented by ACLU
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. In a victory for religious freedom, the Town of Coventry has granted a zoning permit to the Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth, a small Wiccan church represented by the ACLU and the ACLU of Rhode Island. The permit, approved earlier this month, allows the church to continue holding religious services and activities on its property in the town. Earlier this year, the Coventry Zoning Board of Review initially declined to approve the permit. The recent decision to grant the Church’s application averts a planned ACLU lawsuit and reaffirms that all faiths are entitled to religious freedom.
rinewstoday.com
Read With US: CITY LIFE – a book by Michael Morse – Ch. 5
Take a breathtaking ride ride along with emergency responders. Rescue Lieutenant Michael Morse brings you into the homes, minds and hearts of the people who live in one of America’s oldest and most diverse cities. He takes you along for a breathtaking ride as he responds to emergencies that can be heartwarming, hilarious—and sometimes tragic. From the profound to the absurd, from challenging situations to total disbelief, it’s all simply a day at work for our firefighters, EMTs and police officers.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Phillip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss the rising number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in children nationwide and provided Halloween safety tips for parents.
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
ctexaminer.com
Marx ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Writes New London City Councilor
As many of you know, I am a proud Democrat in the city of New London. I am in my fourth term as a City Councilor and have served as City Council President and always support the Democratic ticket and its candidates. However, this election, I am making an exception.
Hasbro Children’s Hospital overwhelmed with RSV cases
Dr. Rishi Lulla tells 12 News that Hasbro is currently operating at 115% capacity, which is more than double what it was last week.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man admits to sending provocative videos to who he believed was a minor
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Federal prosecutors said that a North Kingstown man admitted to sending provocative videos to who he believed was a minor. In federal court Monday, Neil Streich, 59, pled guilty to importation or transportation of obscene matters. United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said that in...
fallriverreporter.com
Northwestern Massachusetts woman on her way to Somerset has been located police say
A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
providenceonline.com
Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence
In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
RIPTA bus involved in Newport crash
The crash happened around noon Monday where Admiral Kalbfus Road meets West Main Road.
ABC6.com
AAA: Top 10 vehicles most likely to get stolen in the Northeast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Are you driving one of the most stolen vehicles in the Northeast? Here’s a list of the top 10, according to AAA’s latest report. Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast, said the most common vehicle stolen is a Honda Accord 2018 — 2014, followed by:
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
ABC6.com
Report reveals sailor who died during Newport Bermuda Race was not wearing life jacket
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A report released Thursday revealed that a sailor who died during a race over the summer was not wearing a life vest at the time he went overboard. An 18-page report released by US Sailing said Colin Golder, of New Jersey, was not wearing a life vest in conditions that warranted the use of the device.
