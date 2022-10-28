Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: WWE NXT Star Dresses Up As AJ Lee At House Show
At Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL, WWE held a Halloween Battle Royal for the women’s division. The wrestlers involved all wore fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. That includes Cora Jade, who dressed up as former Divas Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez).
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Announced For RAW, Brothers Of Destruction News
WWEShop.com is selling a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series replica title belt. You can head over to the website to grab one for $499.99. In other news, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW. As of this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Solo Sikoa Admits He Was Worried About Losing His Name On The Main Roster
While Solo Sikoa has been appearing alongside The Bloodline on SmackDown in recent weeks, he admits that he was worried about possibly losing his name when he was called up to the main roster. During a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Sikoa commented on whether he expected to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Claims BTE & AEW Wouldn’t Exist Without Him
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, Matt Cardona credited himself for being the man who inspired shows such as Being the Elite and AEW, claiming they wouldn’t exist without him. He said,. “It changed the business. Tell me that Z! True Long Island...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Admits Going Out Of His Way To Make The Bloodline Break Character
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn made the Bloodline briefly break character during last week’s episode of SmackDown after saying that Jey hasn’t been very “Ucey” as of late. Zayn spoke to BT Sport about the Bloodline showing kinks in their armor and sometimes going out of his way to make the group break character.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut At House Show
With the NXT UK brand going on hiatus in August with WWE planning to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023, WWE has moved several NXT UK stars to the US-based NXT brand. At Saturday’s WWE NXT live event, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut when battling...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead Of Time In A Cost-Cutting Move
A new report from Fightful indicates that AEW has been using a unique method to save on travel and production costs. AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they’re not planned for the following week’s television. The reason is to save on travel costs, as well as making it easier on the performers. Wrestlers no longer have to fly in for two days of television tapings for a one-minute backstage segment.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Monterrey, Mexico: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Who is NXT Scrypts? Go-Home for Crown Jewel & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Details Negotiations Between WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH For Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura received permission from WWE to work the bout. “After a disagreement at first, he persisted in negotiating with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Interested In Bringing Back Tegan Nox & “Several” Women
WWE’s women’s roster could be about to grow with the company attempting to bring more released Superstars back. Since Triple H took over as Head of Talent in July, several released female wrestlers have returned, including Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Hit Row’s B-Fab and Candice LeRae. On this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Reacts To Shinsuke Nakamura Going Through The Forbidden Door, More
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the news that Shinsuke Nakamura will be walking through the “Forbidden Door” to face off against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The match will be taking place on January 1st as part of Muta’s retirement tour. “KO” wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Current Bond Between D-Generation X
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Bleacher Report about Degeneration-X and their current bond with one another. DX briefly reunited for the season premiere of Monday Night RAW the night after Extreme Rules. The Heartbreak Kid said,. “When all of DX get together in the same room,...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Is Interested In Facing Rapper Bow Wow
During Sunday’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City, AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland revealed that he’s interested in facing rapper Bow Wow, who has been appearing lately for Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black’s TERMINUS promotion. He said,. “You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Redbeard Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With AEW, More
During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard commented on being part of the Brodie Lee tribute show in AEW, why he hasn’t signed with All Elite Wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: A Very Early Look At The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Set
Fans have caught their first glimpse of the set for WWE Crown Jewel ahead of the show on November 5. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will be the fourth show under the name, and the latest event as part of WWE’s lucrative deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Johnny Gargano Says The Miz Paid Dexter Lumis To Stalk Him On WWE RAW
On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano held a “tell all” interview, in which he revealed the truth about The Miz’s issues with Dexter Lumis. Gargano accused Miz of paying Lumis to stalk him, revealing a video of the pair talking backstage, with The Miz offering to pay Lumis to play the part.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
Comments / 0