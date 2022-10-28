Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
itrwrestling.com
Police Thought Multi-Time Champion Killed The Undertaker With A Sledgehammer
The life of a professional wrestler is certainly a unique one. There are numerous stories from life on the road that are arguably crazier than the soap opera storylines we see play out on television. With lines often blurred between the performers and their on-screen characters, wrestlers are regularly thrust...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Makes Major Change To His Look
Seth Rollins is never shy about switching up his look as The Visionary has been spotted wearing some interesting outfits over the last few years. Rollins has been sporting dark hair for some time now, but he recently posted a photo on social media teasing that he had dyed his hair blonde. He was later spotted in public confirming that at least some of his hair is now lighter.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Announced For RAW, Brothers Of Destruction News
WWEShop.com is selling a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series replica title belt. You can head over to the website to grab one for $499.99. In other news, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW. As of this...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead Of Time In A Cost-Cutting Move
A new report from Fightful indicates that AEW has been using a unique method to save on travel and production costs. AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they’re not planned for the following week’s television. The reason is to save on travel costs, as well as making it easier on the performers. Wrestlers no longer have to fly in for two days of television tapings for a one-minute backstage segment.
ewrestlingnews.com
Who is NXT Scrypts? Go-Home for Crown Jewel & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
nodq.com
Possible clue regarding the identity of the “Uncle Howdy” character from WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, the new “Uncle Howdy” character appeared during Bray Wyatt’s promo segment. Fans have been speculating about the identity of Howdy and there is a potential clue. Howdy was wearing a cross earring on his left ear which is the same type of earring that Bo Dallas wore on WWE television. It was recently reported that Dallas is expected back in WWE.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Monterrey, Mexico: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match...
