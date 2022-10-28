DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have arrested a man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana, police said Monday. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. The investigation is “far from complete,” Carter said, encouraging the community to come forward with more information. “Remember, we’re not done.” The bodies of Libby and Abby were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while hiking during a day off school.

