Pinellas pain clinic prescribed drugs improperly, leading to 2 deaths, feds say
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic from prescribing drugs based on accusations that the clinic unlawfully issued drugs that led to two overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher and Patricia Ferguson, owners of Phoenix Medical Management Care...
‘Rogue Nurse’ Murdered Two Patients and Tried to Kill a Third by Administering High Doses of Insulin: Prosecutor
A nurse is accused of murdering two patients and trying to kill another with insulin. Johnathan Howard Hayes, 47, was arrested Tuesday, records show. District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County, North Carolina, called the defendant a “rogue nurse.” He told reporters in a press conference that Hayes was a nurse at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. They learned from an investigative team from the medical center that the defendant may have administered a lethal dose to a patient, killing the victim and perhaps others. Investigators ultimately determined that Hayes either killed or almost killed three patients.
Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact
New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
FBI reveals identity of ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ woman whose mutilated body was found on beach towel
CHELSEA, Mass. — Investigators on Monday revealed the identity of a woman whose mutilated body was found on a beach towel in Provincetown nearly 50 years ago. Federal, state, and local officials gathered at FBI headquarters in Chelsea, where they identified the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts at 37-year-old Ruth Marie Terry, of Tennessee.
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have arrested a man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana, police said Monday. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. The investigation is “far from complete,” Carter said, encouraging the community to come forward with more information. “Remember, we’re not done.” The bodies of Libby and Abby were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while hiking during a day off school.
National First Responders Day
Thank You First RespondersCourtney Hedger/Unsplash. At the core of strong communities are first responders. These emergency personnel are available from the moment a person dials 911 for help, and the appropriate personnel arrive on scene to assist the caller. The 911 operators, the fire department, ambulance services, police departments, sheriff’s officers, and the medical personnel that all respond to emergency situations are all referred to as First Responders.
