ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues take on the Canadiens on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Montreal Canadiens (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-3-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The Blues scored 309 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.8 per game on 30.4 shots per game.

Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and a 12-22-7 record in road games last season. The Canadiens scored 34 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich: out (lower-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Juraj Slafkovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat’s 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak’s hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak’s hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens’ 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Panthers visit the Coyotes after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (5-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 11-27-3 in home...
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy