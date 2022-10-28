ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville faces Washington in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Capitals (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (3-4-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 25-16-2 record at home last season. The Predators scored 262 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.2 per game on 29.7 shots per game.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 26-12-6 on the road last season. The Capitals had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 47 goals on 256 chances.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0

