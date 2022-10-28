ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver found safe in NYC

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41g8Xt_0iprFS3k00

Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver found safe in New York City 01:05

RAYNHAM - Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York City late Thursday night. The 16-year-old was first reported missing after she left her home nine days ago.

According to Raynham Police, she was located around 11 p.m. "with the assistance of the New York City Police Department and the FBI."

Police would only say she was found "through investigative means."

"We are so relieved to have Colleen back," her father Casey Weaver wrote on Facebook Friday morning. "All of you have a deep place in our hearts. Words can't describe how much we love you all.. so many people to thank up front and behind the scenes."

"We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she'll soon be reunited with her family," Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a statement early Friday morning. "This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort."

"Anytime a child is reported missing, a sophisticated law enforcement system is set into motion, and it's all hands-on deck because every minute counts until that child is safely recovered. We are incredibly grateful we were able to assist our law enforcement partners in locating Colleen Weaver and ensuring her safe return to her family," Joe Bonavolonta, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Boston office, said in a statement Friday.

Earlier on Thursday night, the community gathered for a candlelight vigil in Raynham, praying for Colleen's safe return.

Colleen's mother said she went missing between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.

"We just smiled at each other, did a little wave," Kristen Weaver said. "She was half asleep. She just went into her room and that was it."

During the investigation, police had said they believed she left with someone and was 100 miles away from Raynham.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Lady of the Dunes, 1974 Provincetown murder victim, identified

BOSTON - The "Lady of the Dunes" of Provincetown, the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, the FBI announced Monday.The woman, whose identity had been unknown for 48 years, was found dead in the dunes about a mile east of the Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974. It was a brutal crime. Her hands had been cut off, likely to hide her identity. The left side of her skull was crushed and her head was nearly severed from her body.She was found naked, laid out on a beach...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

DA: 75% of guns on Boston streets coming from out of state

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Too many guns on the streets of Boston. Weekend gunfire in Dorchester was just the latest in a string of violence. It led us to ask the question: Where are the guns coming from, that are being used in these shootings? Just days after local leaders and clergy gathered at Greater Love Tabernacle in Dorchester to discuss how to cut down on crime, four more people were shot over the weekend. "Every time, indiscriminately, guns are used, it impacts lives, and it impacts lives in a ripple-effect way, that really devastates our communities. And that's...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
NATICK, MA
WCVB

Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police locate missing boy with autism

BOSTON — 5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Joseph Ernstoff has returned home safely. The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing boy who has autism. Police said 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff was last seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested, charged in Peeping Tom incidents near Boston College

BOSTON - A man accused of peeping into homes in Brighton near Boston College is under arrest and is expected in court Monday.Boston Police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. Saturday for a suspicious person. They found a man who matched the description and later identified him as 33-year-old Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez of Brighton. Police said he also goes by the name Pascual Oqueli.He was arrested on a prior warrant for a breaking and entering incident on Egremont Road.Police said he'll also be charged with "Criminal Harassment, Disorderly Conduct/ (Peeping Tom), and Trespassing" for several recent incidents on Braemore Road.Boston College Police believe he's the same man wanted for a burglary on Kirkwood Road in Brighton back on October 13.Pascual-Hernadez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court Monday.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.  
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest BPD officer involved in domestic violence incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arrested Sunday after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member, the department said. Early Sunday morning at 2:41 a.m., Boston Police arrested Roselyn LaCroix for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats after the officer was involved in a domestic violence incident with family, according to officials.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy