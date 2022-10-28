ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Tigers Host Langston Thursday in Final Exhibition

BATON ROUGE – No. 14 LSU will take the PMAC floor Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in an exhibition against Langston in the Tigers’ final tune-up before the official start of the season next Monday. Thursday’s matchup against Langston is free for fans to attend. The game will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Football Ranked No. 10 in Initial CFP Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU appeared at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season as the playoff selection committee announced its Top 25 here Tuesday evening on ESPN. LSU is back in the CFP Rankings for the first time since winning the national title...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

KJ Williams Named To Coaches All-SEC Preseason Second Team

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday the selections for All-SEC made by the league coaches on the eve of the 2022-23 season. LSU forward KJ Williams, like on the media team announced at Tipoff23, was named a preseason second-team selection. The Tigers open the 2022-23 season...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

10 Times A Winner, Ingrid Lindblad Earns SEC POW Honors

BATON ROUGE – A record setting conclusion to the fall women’s golf season deserves a closing fall award. Wednesday, LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad was named SEC Golfer of the Week after her 10th career collegiate victory Sunday at the Battle At The Beach in Mexico. Lindblad became the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Pellacani Named SEC Diver of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Chiara Pellacani was named the SEC Female Diver of the Week Tuesday for her performance in a dual meet with conference foe Auburn, the league office announced. “Chiara had a great performance on three-meter against Auburn last week,” head diving coach Drew Livingston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball season will tipoff in one week on Monday, November 7 against Bellarmine in the PMAC and the Tigers have announced their promotional calendar for the season ahead. Every one of LSU’s 16 home games throughout the season will give Tiger fans...
BATON ROUGE, LA

