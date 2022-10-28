Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSUSports.net
Tigers Host Langston Thursday in Final Exhibition
BATON ROUGE – No. 14 LSU will take the PMAC floor Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in an exhibition against Langston in the Tigers’ final tune-up before the official start of the season next Monday. Thursday’s matchup against Langston is free for fans to attend. The game will...
LSUSports.net
Football Ranked No. 10 in Initial CFP Rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU appeared at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season as the playoff selection committee announced its Top 25 here Tuesday evening on ESPN. LSU is back in the CFP Rankings for the first time since winning the national title...
LSUSports.net
KJ Williams Named To Coaches All-SEC Preseason Second Team
BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday the selections for All-SEC made by the league coaches on the eve of the 2022-23 season. LSU forward KJ Williams, like on the media team announced at Tipoff23, was named a preseason second-team selection. The Tigers open the 2022-23 season...
LSUSports.net
10 Times A Winner, Ingrid Lindblad Earns SEC POW Honors
BATON ROUGE – A record setting conclusion to the fall women’s golf season deserves a closing fall award. Wednesday, LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad was named SEC Golfer of the Week after her 10th career collegiate victory Sunday at the Battle At The Beach in Mexico. Lindblad became the...
LSUSports.net
Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
LSUSports.net
Exhibition Game vs. McNeese Highlights This Week in Fall Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week at 5 p.m. CT Thursday and...
LSUSports.net
Pellacani Named SEC Diver of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Chiara Pellacani was named the SEC Female Diver of the Week Tuesday for her performance in a dual meet with conference foe Auburn, the league office announced. “Chiara had a great performance on three-meter against Auburn last week,” head diving coach Drew Livingston...
LSUSports.net
LSU Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball season will tipoff in one week on Monday, November 7 against Bellarmine in the PMAC and the Tigers have announced their promotional calendar for the season ahead. Every one of LSU’s 16 home games throughout the season will give Tiger fans...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Duo of Ambrosio and Cubitt Secure Cajun Classic Doubles Championship
LAFAYETTE, La. – LSU men’s tennis duo Benjamin Ambrosio and Will Cubitt secured the flight No. 3 Doubles Championship on day three of the Cajun Classic at the City Club at River Ranch . Doubles Championships. Two Tiger pairs competed in their respective flight’s Doubles Championship. In flight...
Comments / 0