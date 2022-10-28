Read full article on original website
Arn Anderson Explains If He Wants An Office Job In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has explained if he’d be happy with an office job in AEW, much like he had for several years as a producer in WWE. Following a stellar in-ring career Arn Anderson was forced to hang up his boots in the mid-nineties due to injury and began to work backstage. In WWE, Anderson spent the best part of two decades working as an agent for the company helping many WWE Superstars put together their matches before he was released from his role in 2019.
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
WWE Ranks Its Ten Scariest Moments
WWE took the opportunity over Halloween to rank ten of the scariest moments in the company’s history. There have certainly been plenty of characters which fit well in the spooky season, and the list unsurprisingly features many of the names you would expect to see. Classic moments from the...
Triple H’s Plans For WWE Star “Totally On Pause”
A new report has indicated that Triple H’s plans for a former Universal Champion have been pushed back due to another act getting over. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is stealing the show every week on SmackDown as an unlikely part of The Bloodline. Sharing the ring and promo time with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman may make lesser men cower in fear but Zayn is clearly having the time of his life and his popularity with fans is only increasing week after week.
Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly To Return
It looks like Dark Side Of The Ring is coming back for another season according to a new report with one of the topics featured possibly revealed. Dark Side Of The Ring is a Vice series that looks at the murkier side of the pro wrestling world. Previous topics covered in the show’s first three series include Chris Benoit, the death of Owen Hart, and the murder of Bruiser Brody.
Sami Zayn Talks Cracking Up The Bloodline
Sami Zayn stole the show on SmackDown with his ‘Ucey’ comments and has discussed how, on occasion, he’s doing his best to get The Bloodline to crack up. On Friday Night SmackDown, The Bloodline tried to smooth over the cracks in the group as Roman Reigns demanded Jey Uso bury his ill will towards ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn. Zayn told Reigns that he thinks Jey had not been feeling “very Ucey” lately and the group began to crack up.
GCW Owner On Possible AEW Talent Ban
Despite speculation to the contrary, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale claims it’s news to him if AEW talent aren’t allowed to work for him any more. There have been plenty of crossovers between AEW contracted talent and GCW, with the likes of Jon Moxley and Joey Janela making appearances for the brand over recent months.
Crown Jewel Will See WWE Referee Make History
Crown Jewel is on the horizon for WWE and the event held in Saudi Arabia will see one of the company’s official break new ground. WWE’s huge events in Saudi Arabia are great money generators for the company but they have not come without controversy. Many onlookers have accused the Saudi Arabian government of ‘sports washing’ – using sports and other entertainment events to gloss over the poor human rights record in the country, which includes poor treatment of women.
AEW Star Details Their Sleepwalking Experiences
A major AEW star has discussed their experiences with sleepwalking, saying that it’s something that they dealt with when they were growing up. Adam Cole shocked the system, not for the first time in his career, at All Out in 2021 when the former NXT Champion arrived in AEW. Cole reunited with his fellow Bullet Club alumni The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega before his NXT partners Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish also became All Elite and the Undisputed Elite was born.
Matt Hardy On His Favorite Design Of WWE Tag Team Titles
As one half of the legendary Hardy Boyz tag team, Matt Hardy has held a lot of gold in his career and now he’s talking about what title belts looked the best when he was in WWE. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years as a professional wrestler. During his...
Carmella Shares Heartbreaking Message About Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has revealed why she has been off WWE television by sharing some very personal details about suffering a miscarriage. The WWE power couple Carmella and announce Corey Graves were married earlier this year in April 2022. It was Graves’ second marriage. He has three kids with his ex-wife. If you follow the couple on social media, then you know that Carmella loves being a stepmom to Corey’s kids. The couple lives in Pittsburgh.
Award Winning Rap Star Wants AEW ‘Roster Spot’
An award-winning rap star wants to trade in the studio for the wrestling ring as he tells AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a “roster spot” in the company. It was back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Now, almost two years later, the rap star is making very public overtures to Tony Khan about joining AEW.
Jim Cornette Criticises Tony Khan’s Handling Of AEW Backstage Drama
AEW has had no shortage of backstage drama in recent months and Jim Cornette has been very critical of Tony Khan’s handling of events. 2022 has not been the greatest year for AEW as it began with one of the founding Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes leaving the company and returning to WWE. The company endured the drama surrounding MJF heading into Double Or Nothing when it looked questionable if the star was even going to show up for his scheduled match.
