A new report has indicated that Triple H’s plans for a former Universal Champion have been pushed back due to another act getting over. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is stealing the show every week on SmackDown as an unlikely part of The Bloodline. Sharing the ring and promo time with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman may make lesser men cower in fear but Zayn is clearly having the time of his life and his popularity with fans is only increasing week after week.

2 DAYS AGO