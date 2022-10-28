Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Conceptual Rendering for What Will Be Indiana’s Largest Concrete Skatepark
The city of Evansville is getting closer to its all-new (and much-needed) concrete skatepark. A recent conceptual rendering and a completion date were recently shared. You may be asking yourself why Evansville needs a skatepark and that's a really valid question. The truth is that skateboarding and BMX freestyle biking are actually pretty popular with the youth in our community - not just in Evansville but in the entire Southwestern Indiana region. There isn't really anywhere locally that is a dedicated outdoor space for those that enjoy those activities. It leaves a lot of enthusiasts skateboarding and biking in places they really shouldn't be - like parking garages.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
PHOTOS: Plane crashes at Indiana golf course
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Authorities say that a plane has crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch says first-responding agencies have and are continuing to arrive on scene. Officials were not able to confirm with us how many […]
BREAKING: Single-Engine Plane Crash Lands on Evansville, Indiana Golf Course
According to FlightTrackerLive the N349SB departed from Taylorsville, IL, and was en route to Gallatin, TN. Around 2:00 PM reports started to come in about an aircraft that had crashed on the Helfrich Park Golf Course. Flight Plan. As you can see on this flight tracker map, this aircraft lost...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
Death investigation underway in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson said a death investigation has been opened after an unresponsive man was found lying in a yard. Police said they were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they found the man in the yard. The name […]
Tecumseh girls volleyball storms on after semi-state victory
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh girls volleyball team is on their way to State after taking down Indianapolis Lutheran at Jasper High School. The Braves beat their opponent 3 sets to 0, and will now move on to face the winner between Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Southwood. Tecumseh will compete in the IHSAA […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Flying high: Dream career launched from Huntingburg Airport
Holland native Colin Smith assumed responsibilities as the new Seymor Airport manager in Seymor, Ind., earlier this week. The double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University is fulfilling his dreams of working in the aviation industry. He credits this past summer interning at the Huntingburg Regional Airport, working hand-in-hand with the airport staff for where he is at now.
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
wevv.com
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
Alice in Wonderland Virtual Escape Room Game Coming to Evansville in Spring of 2023
If you've ever wanted to take a look through the looking glass and immerse yourself in Wonderland, there is one day in the spring of 2023 when the streets of Evansville will be turned into a virtual escape room style experience that is Alice in Wonderland-themed. So what is a...
14news.com
HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a death after they say a person was found in the 2300 block of Carter Drive. Officers say they were called to the scene around 4:16 p.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers say when they arrived on scene...
14news.com
Police called to crash involving semi
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a semi. It happened late Friday morning at Vann and Washington. We’re told nobody was hurt.
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
beckersspine.com
All in the family: Dr. William Polio joins father, brother at Kentucky orthopedic practice
William Polio, MD, is joining Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Dr. William Polio's brother, Joseph A. Polio, MD, and his father, Joseph L. Polio, MD, both work at the practice, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. William Polio specializes in shoulder,...
14news.com
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0