Evansville, IN

My 1053 WJLT

See Conceptual Rendering for What Will Be Indiana’s Largest Concrete Skatepark

The city of Evansville is getting closer to its all-new (and much-needed) concrete skatepark. A recent conceptual rendering and a completion date were recently shared. You may be asking yourself why Evansville needs a skatepark and that's a really valid question. The truth is that skateboarding and BMX freestyle biking are actually pretty popular with the youth in our community - not just in Evansville but in the entire Southwestern Indiana region. There isn't really anywhere locally that is a dedicated outdoor space for those that enjoy those activities. It leaves a lot of enthusiasts skateboarding and biking in places they really shouldn't be - like parking garages.
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Plane crashes at Indiana golf course

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Authorities say that a plane has crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch says first-responding agencies have and are continuing to arrive on scene. Officials were not able to confirm with us how many […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Death investigation underway in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson said a death investigation has been opened after an unresponsive man was found lying in a yard. Police said they were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they found the man in the yard. The name […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tecumseh girls volleyball storms on after semi-state victory

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh girls volleyball team is on their way to State after taking down Indianapolis Lutheran at Jasper High School. The Braves beat their opponent 3 sets to 0, and will now move on to face the winner between Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Southwood. Tecumseh will compete in the IHSAA […]
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Flying high: Dream career launched from Huntingburg Airport

Holland native Colin Smith assumed responsibilities as the new Seymor Airport manager in Seymor, Ind., earlier this week. The double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University is fulfilling his dreams of working in the aviation industry. He credits this past summer interning at the Huntingburg Regional Airport, working hand-in-hand with the airport staff for where he is at now.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a death after they say a person was found in the 2300 block of Carter Drive. Officers say they were called to the scene around 4:16 p.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers say when they arrived on scene...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
HENDERSON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
