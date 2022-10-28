HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was already heading toward first base after a pitch nicked off the pad protecting his left elbow. It appeared the Astros had loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series. Except plate umpire James Hoye immediately called Díaz back, saying he had leaned into the inside slider from Philadelphia reliever David Robertson on purpose and was not being awarded first base. Two pitches later, Díaz hit a game-ending grounder and the Phillies held on for a 6-5 victory after rallying from an early five-run deficit. Robertson was certain Díaz leaned into the pitch. The reliever also didn’t think it was a ball.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO