2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall
Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face
Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale
Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more, the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients. Even better, while its currently sold out on Kjaer Weis’ site, it’s...
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!
Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
2 Eyeshadow Mistakes That Are Making Your Eyes Look Saggy Over 40
When it comes to makeup over 40, there are plenty of great products and helpful ways to enhance your best features. If your goal is to bring attention away from wrinkles, we checked in with professional makeup artists and experts to learn more about two common, easy eyeshadow mistakes that may inadvertently make someone look older. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, celebrity makeup artist, author and beauty expert, Alyssia Chang, professional makeup artist and founder of Prevail Beauty, and Destiny McGill, celebrity makeup artist and Day Spa Owner of Lavish Life Studio.
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
The best ways to remove your makeup: Experts share their top tips
There are plenty of options in the market to effectively and efficiently take off your makeup nowadays. From cleansing oils and balms to micellar water, these are the expert-approved tips and products to remove makeup.
Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
I bought the $17 'pillow slide' sandals TikTok is obsessed with, and they literally feel like walking on squishy clouds
These cushioned slippers, called "pillow slides," are famous on TikTok and Instagram because of how squishy they are. I tried a pair and found them super comfortable.
Warm Up Your Blond Hair With the "Butterscotch" Color Trend
Fall is the perfect time to opt for warmer hair colors, like butterscotch blond. This fall hair-color trend is flattering on all skin tones. You can easily update your summer blond for fall with a gloss or balayage. You can dye your hair whatever color you want whenever you want,...
Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a New Vitamin C Eye Cream That ‘Tackles Pesky Dark Circles’ & Shoppers Are Already Hooked
Dark circles are one of those skin concerns we wish could get rid of indefinitely. While eye masks, skin tints, foundation, and even sunglasses are go-to hacks for under-eye issues, eye creams are an absolute must-have in your routine. If you’re on the hunt for one that will give you the results you actually want, we’ve got a brand-new product you’ll want to try ASAP. Paula’s Choice just dropped a new vitamin C eye cream that’s said to boost your complexion, and it’s already been called a “true game-changer for dark circles and dullness” by shoppers. The C5 Super Boost...
Anti-ageing foundation and dark lipstick makeup mistakes that are making you look older
Our beauty regime can be a great aid to looking younger, but what if we told you that, sometimes, the way we do our makeup can age us more than no makeup at all?. Using a heavy foundation and heavy eye makeup can really affect your appearance. And thinner eyebrows...
Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked
We swear every family has some version of this…
TX Woman Creates Stunning Entryway Using Only Wainscoting and Mirrors
We wouldn't have believed this was just wainscoting!
TikTok’s Oval-Lining Hack Plumped My Lips (Without Needles)
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If I had money for every time a lip-enhancing hack went viral on TikTok, I'd be sunning myself on a private beach right now. In the name of Beauty In A Tik, I've tried semi-permanent lip liner using brow tint (such a fail, the pictures have to be seen to be believed), and food coloring as lip stain (impressive, but I got a telling-off from a dermatologist).
This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you
In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights: Never put up Christmas lights again
Govee RGBIC permanent outdoor lights look to solve a very real annoyance in suburbia: holiday lights. These are meant to be kept up all year and never require setting up more than once.
