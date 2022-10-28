Read full article on original website
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
Pine-Sol recall 2022: Here’s the list of cleaning products you should throw out
Clorox recalled 37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol cleaners because they might be contaminated with bacteria, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The following Pine-Sol products produced between January 2021 and September 2022 are subject to the recall:. Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon...
Select Pine-Sol cleaning products have been recalled—here are some alternatives to use
Clorox has issued a recall of various Pine-Sol products—here are some alternatives from Pledge, Lysol and Mrs. Meyers to meet your cleaning needs.
