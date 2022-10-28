Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Cat's Sweet Friendship With Cows Is So Pure and Beautiful
This is just the cutest feline-bovine friendship ever. It's not uncommon for animals of different species to form close bonds, just look at dogs and cats who have been raised together. This sweet farm cat adores his cow pals and loves rubbing up against them and the cows love licking him in return. Awwww!
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
pethelpful.com
Border Collie's Clever Way of Helping Puppy Out of a Ditch Is Impressive
Border Collies are known for their intense stares and high intelligence, and this dog who's going viral on Twitter is no exception. It takes less than a minute for the dog to figure out a way to rescue a puppy who's stuck in a ditch--impressed yet? For @____B_S____, the Twitter user who uploaded the clip, the 5.2 million views on this video are just as mind-blowing as the video itself.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dogs Enjoying a Canoe Ride on the Lake Is the Peace We All Need
As animal lovers, we all spoil our pets. We want to give them the best life possible, and we are helpless against their sweet faces and puppy dog eyes. One man is providing his dogs with the kind of stress free and beautiful life we dream of for our dogs in this video you'll love.
Comments / 0