Read full article on original website
Related
Friday high school football scores: How did your teams fare?
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 38, Northpoint Christian 6. Riverdale Academy, La. 18, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Shreveport area high school football games for Week 10
Here's a look at the football games in the Shreveport and Bossier City area for Week 10 of the Louisiana high school football season. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Thursday. Bossier (0-9, 0-6) at Huntington (5-4, 4-2), Indy. Logansport (6-3, 2-1) at Montgomery (0-9, 0-3) Friday.
Bogalusa High might be allowed to host playoff game, as officials appeal LHSAA’s relocation order for home finale
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa school officials said Friday (Oct. 28) that an order to relocate their high school team’s final regular-season football game is unfair and could cost support groups and the district thousands of dollars in lost revenue. The officials are appealing Thursday’s decision by the Louisiana...
LSU Baseball: Fall Ball Scrimmage Updates
Friday’s scrimmage moved to 3 p.m. CT, Saturday and Sunday scrimmages open to general public.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0