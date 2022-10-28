O/NSO: Game 8 – No. 10 USC at Arizona edition

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Obvious: Normally, selecting a homecoming game means considering the most beatable opponent on the schedule to almost guarantee a school’s after-game victory celebration. So, for the record, the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) will be the homecoming opponent for the unranked and host Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) this Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. PT/MT) in Arizona Stadium. The Not So Obvious: Ah, nothing like homecoming to bring the present Arizona student body together with alumni past. The Wildcats are 60-38-5 in Homecoming games and have won three of their past four. However, expect on Saturday the home Wildcats facing a USC team hellbent on ruining UofA’s homecoming festivities to help erase the pain of two weeks ago when the Trojans lost by a point at Utah in the final minute on a late two-point conversion. Not really a good homecoming idea, Arizona, to poke the sleeping bear or should we say Trojans.