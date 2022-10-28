Read full article on original website
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
WOOD
New Grand Rapids restaurant offers twists on fast food staples
A new restaurant in Grand Rapids is looking to give customers an upscale take on fast food. (Oct. 31, 2022) New Grand Rapids restaurant offers twists on fast …. A new restaurant in Grand Rapids is looking to give customers an upscale take on fast food. (Oct. 31, 2022) Storm...
WOOD
Pine Rest discusses treatment for phobias
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Halloween here, we see many costumes and scary movies that highlight imagery around phobias. Fear of spiders, fear of blood, fear of heights and fear of flying are just a few examples of phobias that individuals deal with on a daily basis. At Pine Rest clinicians can work with patients to discuss the source of these fears and how individuals can cope and resolve their fears.
WOOD
Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now for another subject we all love: food! We know Grand Rapids has so many amazing restaurants and coming up next week is the city’s annual Restaurant Week which is a great time to try some of them out! We’re joined by Kate from Experience Grand Rapids and chef John Taylor, RedWater Corporate Chef.
WOOD
Teresa Woodruff named interim president at Michigan State
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday where they announced a new interim president. (Oct. 31, 2022) Teresa Woodruff named interim president at Michigan …. The Michigan State University Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday where they announced a new interim president. (Oct....
WOOD
Battle for Paul Bunyan
MiBiz: Small biz group rallies opposition to federal …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. MSU suspends four players following scuffle in tunnel. Michigan State football has suspended four players from the team for their involvement in a postgame altercation. (Oct. 31, 2022)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 103122
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Ex-GRPD officer will stand trial in Lyoya’s death. Judge binds ex-GRPD officer Schurr over to trial …. A former Grand Rapids police...
WOOD
Trick or treating safety tips for tonight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Halloween fun continues and tonight kids will be heading out to trick or treat! Parents should make sure that kids have flashlights or reflective material when they’re trick or treating in the dark. They also recommend that kids don’t eat anything that’s been opened or anything that’s homemade unless it’s by something you know.
WOOD
New film highlights life, struggles of Emmett Till
New film highlights life, struggles of Emmett Till. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Ex-GRPD officer will stand trial in Lyoya’s death. Judge binds ex-GRPD officer Schurr over to trial …. A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to...
WOOD
To The Point: What to know before heading to the polls
To The Point: What to know before heading to the …. "To the Point" episode for the weekend of Oct. 29, 2022. MiBiz: Small biz group rallies opposition to federal …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. MSU suspends four players following scuffle...
WOOD
Obama campaigns in Detroit for Michigan Democrats
Former President Barack Obama was in Detroit on Saturday for a rally ahead of the midterm elections. (Oct. 29, 2022) Former President Barack Obama was in Detroit on Saturday for a rally ahead of the midterm elections. (Oct. 29, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 103122. Storm Team 8 forecast...
WOOD
Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. (Oct. 30, 2022) Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand …. Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. (Oct. 30,...
WOOD
Discovering the power of poison
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –There is a fun and creepy exhibit that has just rolled into the Grand Rapids Public Museum, titled The Power of Poison. This exhibit from the American of Natural History looks at poison in many different aspects from the nature, myth, history, human health, and its role in science. This exhibit is perfect to get you into the Halloween spirit as you can explore many different toxic plants and animals including a giant spider. Poison plays a part in life and its daily struggle to survive, and this exhibit helps remind us how dangerous life can be outside of society.
