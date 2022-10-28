ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Captain Cam Heyward Absolutely Echoes Hard Truths About Accountability After Week 8 Blowout

The Pittsburgh Steelers had not won in Philadelphia since 1962. The Philadelphia Eagles have owned the series against their interstate rival, and with Sunday’s victory, they were moving to 49-29-3 after embarrassing the Steelers 35-13 on national television. The Steelers had very few highlights Sunday and even the captain of the defense, Cameron Heyward looked like a beaten man in his postgame presser:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions

In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shellshocked, Huberdeau Takes a Poo

SEATTLE — Greetings from my new least favorite NHL city. The Pittsburgh Penguins sat in their locker stalls, still partially dressed in their gear, staring straight ahead. They sat stoically, waiting for the four media members, PHN included, to begin picking at what was wrong after they lost their fourth straight game. Around the NHL, Jim Rutherford told the Vancouver Canucks that he would start putting players on the NHL trade block if they didn’t start winning. Shane Wright could be sent back to juniors. The Bruins and David Pastrnak are a ways apart on a new deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA

