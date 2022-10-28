ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County Pediatric Hospitals Report Surge of RSV Infections: Officials

Orange County health officials today “strongly” encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. “Orange County is seeing very high numbers of respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric hospitals,”...

