Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And CollaborationVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days
DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Late boyfriend accused of Oakland murder-for-hire sang at victim's memorial
OAKLAND, Calif. - Nelson Chia is seen on YouTube video singing at the memorial for his girlfriend Lili Xu, the Oakland dentist who was shot and killed back in August in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. For months, he appeared at least outwardly to be the grieving boyfriend, heartbroken over...
KTVU FOX 2
Five teens, aged 13 to 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after school stabbing
NOVATO, Calif. - Five juveniles and one man have been arrested on suspicion of attacking two teens in the parking lot of Lynwood Elementary School on Oct. 24, Novato Police announced on Tuesday. The five juveniles were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police received a report of a group...
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
Family of late police captain files wrongful death suit against city
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt’s death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials […]
BART police investigating Halloween night robbery as possible hate crime
OAKLAND -- A 19-year-old Oakland teen and three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly robbing three passengers on a BART train on Halloween night.BART police said Honesty Gray had been booked into the Alameda County jail on first degree robbery, battery on public transit and hate crime charges.A 17-year-old-male, 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male were being held Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.The 14-year-old also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.Investigators said the four were detained by BART police in the area near Bay Fair Station at around 8 p.m. on Monday. The four suspects allegedly rob three individuals on a train. The victims told officers that the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.The incident remains under investigation.
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards
Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
davisvanguard.org
The Misconduct Is Piling Up in the Alameda County DA’s Office
Oakland, CA – The county DA’s office messed up “due to the failures of the prosecution team.” Alameda County Superior Court Judge Delia Trevino dismissed a sexual assault case because of, in her words, “overwhelming and outrageous” failures by the prosecution team. Judge Trevino is a former prosecutor in the Alameda DA’s Office for 17 years, and she felt compelled to dismiss the case to “protect the integrity of the justice system.”
San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Over 250 pounds of cannabis seized in Fairfield pot bust
Police have recovered 216 marijuana plants and over 250 pounds of processed marijuana from an illegal grow site at a residence in Fairfield, according to a statement from Fairfield Police Department.
Dixon middle school student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A middle school student in Solano County was arrested Monday after he allegedly brought a pistol to school. According to Dixon Police, it happened around 11 a.m. at John Knight Middle School. Police went to the school and found a 13-year-old student had a semi-automatic pistol with magazines inside his backpack.
2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
Comments / 0