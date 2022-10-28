ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sfstandard.com

Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk

Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
OAKLAND, CA
Thrillist

6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip

Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay sees flooded roads in first rain of wet season

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Under rainy skies, and standing in feet of water, two crewmen from the San Jose Department of Transportation worked under the waterline Tuesday to clear a growing road flood hazard. "A lot of times with the first rain, the pipes get clogged with leaves and debris...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Racist Hate Speech Found at Oakland Elementary Fuels Parents' Concerns

Parents held a rally Tuesday to demand action and accountability from an Oakland school after racist hate speech was discovered in the bathroom of Thornhill Elementary School. The outcry comes after parents discovered a message written in the girls' bathroom that read "Black lives don't matter - kill them all."
Josue Torres

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Storm tracker map: When rain will reach the Bay Area

A storm is expected to drop rain over the entire Bay Area starting Tuesday morning. The updating radar map above shows areas of precipitation in green, with greater intensities indicated by yellow and orange. The National Weather Service said the rain will begin midmorning and move out of the Bay...
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA

