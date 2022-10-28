Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk
Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
KTVU FOX 2
Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
Bay Area beware: This haunted house is designed to make you scream and get a good scare
Welcome to the house of your screams. This haunted house called Blind Scream in the North Bay is designed to give you a scary good time. Learn more, if you dare.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Thrillist
6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip
Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
SFGate
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay sees flooded roads in first rain of wet season
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Under rainy skies, and standing in feet of water, two crewmen from the San Jose Department of Transportation worked under the waterline Tuesday to clear a growing road flood hazard. "A lot of times with the first rain, the pipes get clogged with leaves and debris...
NBC Bay Area
Racist Hate Speech Found at Oakland Elementary Fuels Parents' Concerns
Parents held a rally Tuesday to demand action and accountability from an Oakland school after racist hate speech was discovered in the bathroom of Thornhill Elementary School. The outcry comes after parents discovered a message written in the girls' bathroom that read "Black lives don't matter - kill them all."
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
sfbayview.com
Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions
When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In California
Here's where you can find it.
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
Paradise Post
Storm tracker map: When rain will reach the Bay Area
A storm is expected to drop rain over the entire Bay Area starting Tuesday morning. The updating radar map above shows areas of precipitation in green, with greater intensities indicated by yellow and orange. The National Weather Service said the rain will begin midmorning and move out of the Bay...
KTVU FOX 2
Racist graffiti about Black students found at Oakland elementary school
Racist graffiti was found last week in a bathroom stall at Thornhill Elementary, school officials said. Parents and staff gathered Tuesday night to show solidarity, hoping to make the students feel safe and protected.
KTVU FOX 2
480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
