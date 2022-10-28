Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
WUSA
Game of the Week: Good Counsel vs. St. John's
OLNEY, Md. — Our high school football game of the week took us to a big matchup between two powerhouse programs. Our Lady of Good Counsel entered the game with a 7-1 record on the season. St. John's College High School entered the matchup with a 5-3 record. These...
247Sports
Turgeon-loyal former Terps star on Kevin Willard's efforts, the "bright side of Maryland" and more
Jalen Smith raised some eyebrows in January when he said he understood why Mark Turgeon wanted to get away from Maryland fans. Despite his loyalty to Turgeon, though, the former Terps star is giving first-year coach Kevin Willard a chance. "They had like a bowling event while I was in...
Shooting scare clears gym at basketball game featuring Bronny James and Sierra Canyon, DeMatha Catholic
No shots were fired, but reports state a fan yelled "gun" when a fight broke out in the stands in Maryland
russellstreetreport.com
Baltimore Pride Runs Deep
When Lacie DeCosta (Lacie Litz at the time) was a student at Randolph-Macon College, her father called to tell her he had a secret to share with her. As her father’s “secret-keeper”, she was all ears. “The Cleveland Browns are coming to Baltimore,” said George Litz.
Grandfather wins pair of Maryland lottery games on same day, takes home $75K
COLUMBIA, Md. — Staying the course led to a profitable night for a Maryland grandfather. Playing the same numbers that he had selected for years, Earl Joyce Sr. won not one, but two games on the same day in the Maryland lottery last month, cashing in $75,000. According to...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD
Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
Wbaltv.com
'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame
A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MAN – CURTIS MOSS
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Curtis Moss, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man. On Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM, Moss sent messages to a friend that caused concern for his welfare. Moss was unable to be located or contacted at this time.
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore EMT/Firefighter passes away after suffering a medical episode on-duty
Baltimore EMT/Firefighter Juan Wilson has passed away after a month long battle in the hospital, he was 34-years-old.
After summer of uncertainly, Md. winery expects to open Pa. tasting room in spring 2023
It is taking longer than Enriques Pallares would have liked, but there is a timetable now for him to open another Casa Carmen winery, this one in Philadelphia’s suburbs. The target date for opening in Penn Township, in Pennsylvania’s Chester County, appears now to be April 2023, which is much closer to reality than this spring.
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis
As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39. It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's. Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'. The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
