Easton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WUSA

Game of the Week: Good Counsel vs. St. John's

OLNEY, Md. — Our high school football game of the week took us to a big matchup between two powerhouse programs. Our Lady of Good Counsel entered the game with a 7-1 record on the season. St. John's College High School entered the matchup with a 5-3 record. These...
OLNEY, MD
russellstreetreport.com

Baltimore Pride Runs Deep

When Lacie DeCosta (Lacie Litz at the time) was a student at Randolph-Macon College, her father called to tell her he had a secret to share with her. As her father’s “secret-keeper”, she was all ears. “The Cleveland Browns are coming to Baltimore,” said George Litz.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
signsofthetimes.com

Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant

JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame

A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
BALTIMORE, MD
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MAN – CURTIS MOSS

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Curtis Moss, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man. On Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM, Moss sent messages to a friend that caused concern for his welfare. Moss was unable to be located or contacted at this time.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Toddler Murdered In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis

As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39.  It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's.  Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'.  The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

