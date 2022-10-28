BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO