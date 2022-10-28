ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure

School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
ALLENTOWN, PA
phillygrub.blog

MBB Management Offers Food Truck Rentals in Philadelphia

MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with the brilliant idea of a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Wright Center dental team salvages man’s damaged teeth, confidence

James Coursen shielded his top teeth from view all the time, even adopting an awkward way of holding his hand in front of his mouth during meals with friends. His smile had become a cause of embarrassment. His mouth, a source of misery. The Scranton resident, now 21, sustained an...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PPL: Slay energy vampires and make your electric bill less scary

Allentown — Energy vampires are scary — and no, we’re not talking about those people who drain the energy out of you. We’re talking about all the electronic gadgets, gizmos, appliances and other devices that draw energy — commonly known as phantom loads — when they’re plugged in but not in use. Phantom loads can cost a typical family $100 annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. But, by following these tips all around your home, you can slay those money-eating monsters and save. ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.

A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
ALLENTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown

Stroll past the storefront of Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown at 2838 S. Eagle Road. The irresistible baking aroma will draw you into the shop, where friendly staff will welcome you. Pick a flavor – one of 10 or more – and buy yourself a “Bundtini,” a small cake just for you, or a ”Bundtlet” for you and a friend. You will delight both in the flavor and light-and-airy texture.
NEWTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Forgotten films give a glimpse of Easton and Phillipsburg from the 1930s

Forgotten film footage discovered in a recent move shows what traffic and construction looked like 90 years ago in Easton and Phillipsburg. The silent black-and-white 16mm films were stored in the old Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) office building in Morrisville, Pa. Several of the films reels were found when the commission recently moved into its new headquarters.
EASTON, PA

