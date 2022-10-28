Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure
School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
phillygrub.blog
MBB Management Offers Food Truck Rentals in Philadelphia
MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with the brilliant idea of a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
World Series 2022: Which high school did every Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies player attend?
This year’s Fall Classic features 52 baseball players from 20 states and six foreign countries
Council Rock North Grad Surprises Grandparents with Tickets to See the Phillies at the World Series
The Upper Makefield man got his grandparents tickets to see their favorite sports team. A graduate of Council Rock High School North recently surprised his grandparents with tickets to one of the biggest games of the year. Michele Haddon wrote about the generous gift in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Wright Center dental team salvages man’s damaged teeth, confidence
James Coursen shielded his top teeth from view all the time, even adopting an awkward way of holding his hand in front of his mouth during meals with friends. His smile had become a cause of embarrassment. His mouth, a source of misery. The Scranton resident, now 21, sustained an...
PPL: Slay energy vampires and make your electric bill less scary
Allentown — Energy vampires are scary — and no, we’re not talking about those people who drain the energy out of you. We’re talking about all the electronic gadgets, gizmos, appliances and other devices that draw energy — commonly known as phantom loads — when they’re plugged in but not in use. Phantom loads can cost a typical family $100 annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. But, by following these tips all around your home, you can slay those money-eating monsters and save. ...
Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.
A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown
Stroll past the storefront of Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown at 2838 S. Eagle Road. The irresistible baking aroma will draw you into the shop, where friendly staff will welcome you. Pick a flavor – one of 10 or more – and buy yourself a “Bundtini,” a small cake just for you, or a ”Bundtlet” for you and a friend. You will delight both in the flavor and light-and-airy texture.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Forgotten films give a glimpse of Easton and Phillipsburg from the 1930s
Forgotten film footage discovered in a recent move shows what traffic and construction looked like 90 years ago in Easton and Phillipsburg. The silent black-and-white 16mm films were stored in the old Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) office building in Morrisville, Pa. Several of the films reels were found when the commission recently moved into its new headquarters.
A chance at TV news turns into 35 years at WFMZ for Rob Vaughn
For long-time Lehigh Valleyians, that line and the man reading it have been much-loved constants on local airwaves for 35 years.
These Two Bucks County Municipalities Are the Latest Local Areas to Enact Earned Income Tax
After the majority of the Bucks County area has adopted an earned income tax, two local municipalities are following suit. Peg Quann wrote about the recent financial news in the Bucks County Courier Times. Langhorne and Morrisville are the latest areas to enact an earned income tax. Morrisville’s began in...
Comments / 0