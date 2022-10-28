Read full article on original website
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 on Saturday for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the...
bcinterruption.com
UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles
On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
Defense lagging behind in early going
STORRS — The UConn women’s basketball team is much different than it was a season ago, but one thing about the Huskies’ preparation for the upcoming campaign remained the same. For the second consecutive year, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has opted to have one closed scrimmage against...
milfordmirror.com
Jim Calhoun to have University of Saint Joseph gym named for him
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn has Jim Calhoun Way. Now, the University of Saint Joseph will have Jim Calhoun Gym. Or, more accurately, James A. Calhoun Gymnasium. USJ will officially name its basketball gym after the Hall of Fame coach, who came out...
I’m Sorry, That Escalated Quickly West Hartford’s JAR + Bar
West Hartford is one of the best destinations in Connecticut for food lovers, there are hundreds of diverse restaurants serving every cuisine that you can think of. Sadly, there's one less place to enjoy great food at the moment, and it came as a surprise. JAR + Bar (Just Another...
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
If This Was Your Last Meal in Connecticut, What Would You Get?
If this was your last meal in Connecticut, say you're moving away, or even imagine yourself on death row, what would you get?. A steamed cheeseburger from Ted's? A fresh tomato pie from Pepe's? Wings from J. Timothy's? Clams from The Place? Ramen from Mecha?. Those are all running around...
milfordmirror.com
Trying to replicate Sally’s pizza, Atticus Market owner found own ‘New Haven-ish’ style
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While amateur bakers were filling their COVID-quarantine days making homemade sourdough in the spring of 2020, Charlie Negaro Jr. turned to pizza. The CEO of Chabaso Bakery and Atticus Bookstore Café and Market in New Haven installed a pizza oven in his backyard that summer.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Man struck by car and killed in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT EXCLUSIVE: CT Alderman Says He Attended Jan. 6 Rally, Entered Capitol
NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned a CT resident was inside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 and months later, he was elected Derby alderman. We spoke with Gino DiGiovanni Jr., 41, after a board meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. We showed DiGiovanni photos and screen grabs from Jan. 6, obtained by...
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
Bristol Press
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
