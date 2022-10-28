ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

bcinterruption.com

UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Defense lagging behind in early going

STORRS — The UConn women’s basketball team is much different than it was a season ago, but one thing about the Huskies’ preparation for the upcoming campaign remained the same. For the second consecutive year, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has opted to have one closed scrimmage against...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Jim Calhoun to have University of Saint Joseph gym named for him

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn has Jim Calhoun Way. Now, the University of Saint Joseph will have Jim Calhoun Gym. Or, more accurately, James A. Calhoun Gymnasium. USJ will officially name its basketball gym after the Hall of Fame coach, who came out...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
granbydrummer.com

Local woman makes history on Nantucket

When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
NANTUCKET, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
WESTPORT, CT
therealdeal.com

Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
Bristol Press

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT

