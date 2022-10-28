ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WMTW

Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

Portland rents are among the highest in the United States

PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

This New A-Frame House for Sale in Norway is Pure Maine Inside and Out

I grew up in the semi-rural area of Oxford Hills. Back when I was younger, the biggest attractions in town were McDonald's and Oxford Plains Speedway. Today, the Norway/South Paris area has done a lot of growing in the downtown areas, but there are still plenty of places to make yourself feel a little like you're in the middle of nowhere.
NORWAY, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?

A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
READFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy