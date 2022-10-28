Read full article on original website
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Is Brief But Action Packed
One of this year's most anticipated games has finally dropped its launch trailer. "God of War Ragnarok," the follow-up to the widely acclaimed 2018 reboot of the mythic hack-and-slash series "God of War," will be hitting PlayStation on November 9. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) just readied the ground with a short, pulse-pounding teaser; it isn't giving away much, but what it has shown should remind returning gamers what they loved about the new "God of War" and hook players into the ongoing saga of Kratos, Atreus, the Norse pantheon, and the end of the world.
Ahead of The Witcher Remake, fans are already burying the original game's most infamous feature
It's not just the combat that probably won't make a return
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
techeblog.com
This Venom Open World Game in Unreal Engine 5 Needs to Become a Reality
Sure, there was Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage for the Super NES and SEGA Genesis back in 1994, but there really hasn’t been any open world games based on the sentient alien symbiote on modern game consoles. TeasePlay shows us what an open world Venom game would look like if Marvel used Unreal Engine 5 to develop the title.
GTA: San Andreas Unreal Engine 5 sequel picks up 30 years later
Even without acknowledging its existence, we all knew Grand Theft Auto VI was coming. It’s a no brainer for Rockstar and last month, the game was finally confirmed albeit without Rockstar’s permission. As I’m sure you’re now aware, Rockstar was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of GTA VI development footage was stolen and leaked along with source code and screenshots.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
The Witcher is completely free to download right now
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
Digital Trends
How to pre-order Dead Island 2: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Some of us out there have been waiting on Dead Island 2 since 2014, when it was first revealed with a cinematic trailer. Little did we know at the time that the game would not only be delayed but that the original developers would leave the project. And then, the second team picking up where they left off would also be removed, and the game would finally land with its final team at Dambuster Studios. There are few games that can survive this long of a development cycle, and even fewer that can somehow still make it to market after passing hands so many times, and yet Dead Island 2 refuses to die.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Infinity Multiplayer Details Revealed
Ubisoft has shared some new details on its multiplayer plans for Assassin's Creed Infinity, a new Assassin's Creed platform meant to host a number of different experiences. The company expressed in the past its plans to bring multiplayer back to the series after that component was absent from the past couple of releases. Neither Assassin's Creed Infinity nor this teased multiplayer component have release dates at this time, however.
IGN
Hideo Kojima Claims One of His Upcoming Titles Will Change Both the Video Game and Film Industry
Hideo Kojima has claimed that one of his next projects may revolutionize the video game and film space. In an interview with The Guardian, the legendary game designer stated that one of his titles will be a new medium, which seems to suggest that Kojima has something special planned for his fans.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
5 awesome FPS games coming out before the end of 2022
Warzone 2 is the biggest FPS set to release in 2022, but it isn't the only one you should be paying attention to
techeblog.com
Gamer Uses a Real-Life Tractor to Play Farming Simulator
Getting DOOM to run on a John Deere is one thing, using a real-life tractor to play Farming Simulator is another. The latter is exactly what Dylan decided to do when he met a farmer who granted him access to a Case IH 310 Magnum CVT tractor. However, a custom USB controller had to be built that mirrored the tractor’s control pad for it to function properly.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok devs address spoilers & say they “cannot catch everything”
God of War Ragnarok’s release date is closing in, but those who got their hands on the game early have spoiled the story ahead of its release date. The devs “strongly advise” fans to mute God of War topics on social media. God of War (2018) received...
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
Digital Trends
Silent Hill Townfall: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Horror fans arecelebrating thanks to the slew of Silent Hill announcements made in October 2022. After the crushing cancellation of P.T, fans of the iconic survival horror franchise were left wondering if the series would ever return. Now, not only are we getting a remake of what many consider the best game in the franchise, Silent Hill 2, but three other new Silent Hill titles are also on the way. While we got a decent look at the remake, the other titles are still very much a mystery.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Claims His Game Will Look Better than Modern Warfare 2
Dr Disrespect thinks his new game, Deadrop, will look better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Dr Disrespect is one of the most renowned yet also controversial streamers out there, partially due to his larger than life persona. His character as the Doc makes him say some pretty outlandish things and sometimes he gets carried away and does things that hurt him in the long run, but many still respect him as a creator. Last year, Dr Disrespect announced that he'd be working with industry veterans to make a new first-person shooter that could compete with the titans of the genre. The new game known as Deadrop was officially revealed earlier this year via an early build and although many dunked on it, the team is hard at work to continue to improve it.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
