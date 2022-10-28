Read full article on original website
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Man dead after shooting in South Linden neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location in the South Linden area around 7:40 p.m. Another person and the male drove to Gladstone Ave where they called for medics.
Police ID 21-year-old fatally shot in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of East 19th and Gladstone avenues and found Jerry Campbell III shot inside a vehicle. Campbell was taken to Grant...
WSYX ABC6
2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
Man injured after four people shot at near northeast Columbus gas station
LATEST: On Monday morning, Columbus police announced that 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday at a gas station in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at 3:50 a.m., four men between the ages […]
Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
One hospitalized after north Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said several crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Injured in US-23 Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A two-vehicle crash occured on US-23 and 762 around 9:15 pm on Friday. According to Pickaway Sheriffs’ office, the truck was going northbound on US-23 and the black Toyota car was going south on Us-23 and attempting to turn East onto 762 at the light. The driver of the car failed to yield to the Truck and caused the crash.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
Man charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating 6-month-old daughter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna man was arrested Saturday and is being charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating and strangling his 6-month-old child earlier this week, according to court records. Officers from the Columbus Division of Police were sent to the 1900 block of Grasmere Avenue in north...
Half of driving deaths on Halloween in 2021 were caused by drunk drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's Halloween weekend, which means trick or treating, candy, costumes and parties may be on your mind. But what about drunk driving? Halloween is actually one of the worst holidays for drinking and driving. Laura Cruea lost her son in 2010, three weeks into his senior...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Juvenile arrested after multiple shots being fired
MARION—Officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Greenwood Street and Adams Street Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found two houses and a vehicle had been hit. No people were hit by the gunfire. Through...
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
OSHP investigating after prisoner death; body camera footage chronicles moments before inmate collapses
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Newly-released body camera footage provides additional context – while at the same time - raises additional questions about the death of an inmate at the Richland Correctional Institution earlier this month. Jesus Chavez died on Oct. 15 after going into what state prison officials described...
Westerville Police, Mayor’s Court Complete Move To New Justice Center
The City of Westerville has completed renovation and expansion of a former commercial building at 229 Huber Village Boulevard into its new Justice Center. In a social media post, the City announced that all operation of the new City operations moved into the new facility this past Saturday, October 29. The $17 million building was designed to include all aspects of Police operations.
Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old near Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the Short North Arts District last week. Kyrique Camper, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the Franklin Park neighborhood and charged with one count each of murder and criminal mischief. The charges stem from the Oct. 16 shooting that left 17-year-old Aniyah Elie dead.
