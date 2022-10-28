ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner

TOPEKA — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
TOPEKA, KS
washburnreview.org

Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation

Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy