KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022
– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
kcur.org
You can stay at a haunted mansion in Atchison, Kansas — but the spirits might ghost you
When Stephanie O’Reilly learned that the haunted Victorian house at 1301 Kansas Ave. was for sale, she drove by it out of curiosity. Over and over she found herself driving an hour from her home in Lawrence to look at the McInteer Villa in Atchison. She felt an almost otherworldly attraction to the property.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. proclaims Oct. 29 KC Current Day
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced via social media Saturday that he has proclaimed Oct. 29 as Kansas City Current Day.
Raymore-Peculiar School District shares news of teacher death over weekend
The Raymore-Peculiar School District shared Sunday that teacher Paul Lichtenauer passed away Saturday, Oct. 29.
washburnreview.org
Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation
Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
Gift of Sole Gala draws hundreds in support of Kansas City children
Hundreds were in attendance Thursday night at the Gift of Sole Gala, an event to help provide shoes for girls and boys in Kansas City.
Dylan Edwards Film Room: Notre Dame Commit Shows Home Run Ability And Low Volume Impact
Breaking down the latest game from Notre Dame 2023 wide receiver commit Dylan Edwards
Freshman profile: Zuby Ejiofor similar to a former Kansas great?
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Zuby Ejiofor and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
Family, friends honor Merriam stabbing victim
Nearly 100 people gathered to remember a 23-year-old Kansas man who was stabbed to death in his Merriam apartment.
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
KCKPD investigating after kayaker discovers body in Kansas River
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a kayaker discovered a body in the Kansas River.
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
