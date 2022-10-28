ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Sending States Nearly $60 Billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for America’s Roads and Bridges

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4B increase in funding over FY21 which goes directly to all 50 States, DC and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.
ALABAMA STATE
Fortune

3 million Americans are still avoiding the workforce. They might be ‘long social distancing’

As the weather gets colder and Americans brace for their third pandemic winter, the case for the office has never been weaker. Nearly three years since the pandemic gripped the globe, concern over evolving variants and superspreader events have kept about 3 million people out of the workforce, finds a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research by WFH Research heads Nicholas Bloom, Jose Maria Barrero, and Steven Davis. That gap in the workforce has slashed the U.S.’s economic output by a quarter of a trillion dollars in just the first half of this year alone.
rigzone.com

White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve

The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Hill

Business groups warn Biden of renewed rail strike threat

More than 300 business groups on Thursday warned that the U.S. is once again nearing a nationwide rail strike and urged President Biden to intervene in contract negotiations. The message comes after workers at two railroad unions voted down tentative deals, raising the chances of a lockout. The vote has prompted fears that workers at the largest rail unions may reject an agreement partially brokered by the White House in September, setting the stage for national rail shutdown next month.
The Herald News

#21. Illinois (tie)

- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average) - Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women - Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (2.00805856947224% above U.S. average) - Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.24724647290675% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all...
ILLINOIS STATE
960 The Ref

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. — (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
NYE COUNTY, NV
US News and World Report

McKinsey Reaches Deal With U.S. Local Governments Over Opioids

(Reuters) -Leading consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to settle claims by hundreds of U.S. local governments and school districts around the country that it fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction through its work for bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and other drug companies. The deal was disclosed...

