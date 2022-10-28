ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmmr.com

Good News! Philadelphia Ranked #2 U.S. City to Survive a Dragon Attack

Philadelphia might not be the safest place to be a Cowboy’s fan, but it is one of the safest cities to survive a Dragon Attack. Earlier this month, Shane Co. went on an adventure to explore the idea of what it would be like if the United States were invaded by dragons. Inspired by the finale of the HBO hit series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the company decided to create a list of a dragon’s likeliness to thrive within the United States. These results come from a series of different traits including food access, land area covered by water, and greenhouse gas emissions per acre, among other criteria. Philadelphia ranked in as the second Worst City to be a Dragon, just behind Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucky us!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Over 30 Of Philadelphia's Best Vantage Points For Stand-Ups, B-Roll & Photos

With sensational skyline views, stunning street scenes, and a buzzing fanbase, Philadelphia offers the perfect backdrop for the 2022 World Series and the MLS Playoffs. Photographers, videographers, reporters, and influencers who are covering the excitement in Philadelphia have no shortage of vantage points and iconic scenes to choose from. Here are more than 30 vantage points and insider tips for capturing just the right angle at each of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

The History of Philadelphia Cream Cheese May Surprise You

I thought I had written about every dairy product on the market but realized this morning that I missed one. One of my favorite things to eat is a New York-style bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese and all the accoutrements. Capers, especially the capers. October is Pennsylvania Cheese Month,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia prosecutor should be removed from office

Larry Krasner is one of the many prosecutors to be elected in recent years with funding from George Soros. What they all have in common is that they are soft on crime, soft on criminals, and extremely bad for the cities where they hold office. Ever since 2017, when Krasner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility

Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
LYNCHBURG, VA

