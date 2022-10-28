A woman from Platteville was arrested for a 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated following a one-vehicle rollover crash around 6:30pm Saturday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 34 year old Ashley Heinz of Platteville was traveling west on Truman Road when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, enter a ditch and rollover several times. Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS assisted at the scene. Heinz’ vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Heinz was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked for her 2nd OWI charge and later released to a responsible party.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO