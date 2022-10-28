Read full article on original website
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
Madison police arrest or cite 20 people downtown during Halloween celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison may have canceled Freakfest this year, but that didn’t stop people from gathering downtown Saturday to celebrate Halloween weekend. Madison police said thousands of costumed people filled out the streets, and issues were kept to a minimum. Police said they arrested...
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone...
Madison police find service dog stolen downtown safe
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were searching after they said a service dog was stolen downtown. Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the dog was found safe. Police said Bentley, a male 12-year-old yellow lab, was taken from the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Wisconsin Brewing Company hosts dog costume contest
VERONA, Wis. — Dogs and their human companions got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday at the Wisconsin Brewing Company. The brewery hosted a costume contest on Sunday for dogs. Owners were encouraged to dress up too. The event featured a red carpet and professional photographers to capture it...
Sentencing scheduled for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted last week of 76 counts stemming from last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, has been scheduled for mid-November. During a court hearing Monday, Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and 16, less than one week...
Teen turns vacant elementary school into haunted house for charity
JOHNSON CREEK, Wi. — Shawn Richardt is just 15 years old, and he turned his now-vacant elementary school into the TNT Terror Haunted House, with all the proceeds going to charity. For Richardt, the journey began in his family’s garage. “We decided to start a haunted house just...
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a...
Platteville Woman Arrested For 2nd OWI After Rollover
A woman from Platteville was arrested for a 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated following a one-vehicle rollover crash around 6:30pm Saturday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 34 year old Ashley Heinz of Platteville was traveling west on Truman Road when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, enter a ditch and rollover several times. Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS assisted at the scene. Heinz’ vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Heinz was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked for her 2nd OWI charge and later released to a responsible party.
Garage fire at Watertown townhouse causes $180K in damage
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A garage fire at a townhouse in Watertown caused thousands of dollars worth of damage Friday. Crews were called to the townhouse in the 300 block of Lauren Lane just before 3:45 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the garage and the eves of the townhouse.
Lancaster Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
A woman from Lancaster was arrested on several charges Sunday around 7:30pm. 27 year old Grecia Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for Operating while Revoked, Possession of THC and Possession of an Illegal Article on East Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Mendoza-Mendoza was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody. Mendoza-Mendoza was also cited for No Seatbelt and Expired Registration.
Structure Fire Is A Controlled Burn in Highland
Iowa County authorities responded to the report of a structure fire on Main Street in Highland Saturday around 7:30pm. Highland Fire, Highland EMS and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. Upon further investigation, it was found that the fire was a controlled burn, and proper notification had not been made. A release did not mention if any citations were issued.
Odana Hills Golf Course gets spooky for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. — Odana Hills Golf Course transformed its greens Saturday for the Halloween Tricks and Treats Scramble. Golfers of all skill levels hit the links to give it a go. Groundskeepers put pins and holes in odd spots along the course to trick players. Teams of four traversed...
One Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Benton
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway J in the Town of Benton for a one vehicle rollover accident Saturday around 10:45am. 17 year old Raleigh Wentz of Cuba City was traveling on County Highway J and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, enter a ditch and rollover onto its side. Wentz’ vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Benton First Response, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City EMS assisted at scene. Some minor injuries were reported.
For the Record: Gov. Evers responds to opponents’ agency-splitting plans; Updates on early voting
FTR: Gov. Evers sits down for one-on-one; discusses opponents’ agency-splitting plans, gap in white and Black test scores. Following last week’s For the Record interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Gov. Evers sat down with Naomi Kowles to discuss his opponents’ plan to break up the Department of Natural Resources and target other state agencies for review.
Badger women’s hockey gets back to winning ways against Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Badger women’s hockey team was on the wrong end of the scoreboard Friday for the first time in over a month. Wisconsin’s nine-game winning streak was snapped when they lost to Minnesota-Duluth in overtime 2-1. On Saturday, it was time for revenge. Caroline...
