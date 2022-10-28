Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 10-31-22
Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Juvenile on bicycle struck fender of car driven by Salina man
A juvenile was injured in an accident just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Gregory Arnold, 44, Salina, was southbound on Roach Street and began to make an eastbound turn onto Pentwood Drive. A juvenile on a bicycle was...
Through the fire and the flames – local band survives I-70 car crash, continues to rock on
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Junction City band is counting their blessing following a close call on Thursday night. A truck containing two members of Jay Hill Road wrecked on I-70, catching on fire, and leaving thousands without power. Following the wreck, the band were left with a question no group wants to consider – how […]
ksal.com
Roger N. Whelchel
Roger N. Whelchel,85, Solomon, passed away October 27, 2022 at Brookdale-Fairdale Senior Living in Salina, KS. He was born July 28, 1937 at home on Magnolia Road, Salina, KS, the son George N and Elizabeth (Weburg) Whelchel. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Chloris Chapman and Phyllis...
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina
A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
ksal.com
Salina Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges
A Salina man wanted on a failure to appear warrant is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a controlled substance user. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were attempting to contact 24-year-old David Boeschling in the parking lot at the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway on Sunday night around 9:20pm.
City of Salina announces crack sealing projects
Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
ksal.com
WalkSalina Program Re-Launches
A program which promotes walking tours of portions of Salina is re-launching. According to OCCK Transportation, the re-launch of the WalkSalina website calls for some celebration and they are doing just that with the WalkSalina Sweepstakes in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week happening November 6 to 22, 2022.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
ksal.com
$470,000 Parking Lot Project Complete
On Monday, October 31st , the parking lot west of 5 th Street between Iron Avenue and Ash Street in downtown Salina will open again. According to the City of Salina, during a period of just seven weeks, including a number of rain days, Vogts Parga and their subcontractors:. Removed...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Harper, Ashton Dwayne; 25; Rochester, Minn. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. No...
KAKE TV
Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Salina men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Salina men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
ksal.com
Janet Sue Layton
Janet Sue Layton, 75, of Salina, Kan., passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1947, in Concordia, Kan., to Ivan and Geraldine (Patterson) Clark. Janet was united in marriage to Robert Layton on May 27, 1967, in Concordia. Janet loved her family and would...
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
Comments / 0