Buffalo, NY

Consider This ...
3d ago

New York taxpayer: prepare to grab your ankles, the back room/closed door stadium is rolling fast and furiously at you. I say “Go Bills” - seriously, go away.

RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Syracuse.com

NFL trade deadline: Bills reached out to Saints about RB Alvin Kamara (report)

The Buffalo Bills continue to be linked to running backs as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Buffalo was first linked to Christian McCaffrey who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Now, the Bills are being linked to another elite back in the NFC. According to Jay Glazer of Fox sports, the Bills called the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. Glazer noted that the Bills’ initial offer was rejected. That doesn’t mean however that the bills won’t make another offer before Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM.
BUFFALO, NY
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ playmaker made good on his proclamation in Week 8 win

Before the Dallas Cowboys took on the Chicago Bears in Week 8, without running back Ezekiel Elliott, backup Tony Pollard made himself very clear when it came to handling a big workload. “I mean whatever they ask of me to carry, I got it,” Pollard said. “They call it, I’m...
CHICAGO, IL

