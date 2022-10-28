Read full article on original website
Consider This ...
3d ago
New York taxpayer: prepare to grab your ankles, the back room/closed door stadium is rolling fast and furiously at you. I say “Go Bills” - seriously, go away.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Potential targets for Bills as NFL trade deadline nears: What they could bring to the team
ORCHARD PARK — At some point prior to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, general manager Brandon Beane might make a trade aimed at finalizing how the Buffalo Bills roster will look as they make their push toward Super Bowl 57. Then again, maybe nothing will happen at the NFL trade...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs gets into verbal altercation with Packers’ Jaire Alexander pregame
ORCHARD PARK, NY -- Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander are going to be lined up across from one another plenty on Sunday Night Football, but they starting jawing at one another well before the start of tonight’s matchup. As the teams came out of the tunnel, Diggs and Alexander...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Bills practice squad player on sideline
The Green Bay Packers need their entire defense to stop the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. They'll be down a linebacker for the rest of the game. Green Bay rookie Quay Walker was ejected late in the second quarter after pushing Buffalo Bills' practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline after a play.
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Packers
When the other team is falling apart, the best plan might be to stand back and just watch out for debris
Erie County Legislators react to renderings for new Bills stadium
For Erie County Legislators who have been working through the process of ensuring the long-term future of the Buffalo Bills in Western New York, Thursday’s renderings for the new stadium in Orchard Park is an exciting time. Read more here:
Bills' Micah Hyde says neck injury was actually long-term issue
The Buffalo Bills are without safety Micah Hyde for the remainder of the year. On the surface, it looked like Hyde injured his neck late in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. While that’s true, the issue actually did not begin there. Hyde spoke via video conference this week...
NFL trade deadline: Bills reached out to Saints about RB Alvin Kamara (report)
The Buffalo Bills continue to be linked to running backs as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Buffalo was first linked to Christian McCaffrey who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Now, the Bills are being linked to another elite back in the NFC. According to Jay Glazer of Fox sports, the Bills called the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara. Glazer noted that the Bills’ initial offer was rejected. That doesn’t mean however that the bills won’t make another offer before Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM.
Joshing: Bills QB Josh Allen Laughs In Face of Packers 'Big Hit'
It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up. That - again - is not how this guy works. In the Bills'...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
City warns residents: No, you can’t vote Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen in as mayor
Josh Allen could turn to a career in politics whenever he wraps up his career in the NFL. For now, however, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has too much on his plate to get into that field. That’s good news for the Bills Mafia and bad news for residents of Westbrook,...
NFL week eight review: MVP shouts for Josh Allen as Buffalo Bills beat Packers, Eagles go 7-0
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills showed why they are Super Bowl favourites with a dominant 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles were also impressive as they battered the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 to secure just their second 7-0 start. There was also...
Carucci Take 2: Once seen as possible Super Bowl preview, Bills-Packers looks like another big Buffalo win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium:. 1. This looked like such a great matchup … until the Packers started playing. Las Vegas has this one right, just as...
Former NFL superstar leaves mark on Knoxville while visiting for Tennessee football game
Former NFL superstar Chad Johnson, who spent 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, is in Knoxville on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is at Tennessee on a track visit (she previously visited LSU when the Tigers played the Vols in Baton Rouge).
Cowboys’ playmaker made good on his proclamation in Week 8 win
Before the Dallas Cowboys took on the Chicago Bears in Week 8, without running back Ezekiel Elliott, backup Tony Pollard made himself very clear when it came to handling a big workload. “I mean whatever they ask of me to carry, I got it,” Pollard said. “They call it, I’m...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
