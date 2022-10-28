ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
atozsports.com

Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like

With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
NOLA.com

Saints waived 1, released 2 players Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints processed three transactions Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Thompson was waived, while quarterback Jake Luton and defensive back Jordan Brown were released. Thompson appeared in the past four games for the Saints. He was credited with two assisted tackles during the Saints’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. Thompson also played in two games for the Saints in 2021 but did not record any stats.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Ravens throw a wrench in the Saints’ plan for Week 9 matchup

The New Orleans Saints will look to continue their strong play next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for them, the Ravens just got a massive upgrade for their defense. They just made a deal to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Accordingly, the Saints’ offense will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Bears: Matt Eberflus explains why the run defense was so bad yesterday

One of the many things that went wrong defensively for the Chicago Bears yesterday, was their lack of impact when it came to stopping the run. This has been a problem all season, as the Bears went into yesterday’s game with one of the worst defenses in all of football. But their effort in doing so yesterday was porous, even given their poor run defense overall.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense

Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Titans: Latest trade deadline betting odds make no sense

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, with all deals needing to be done by 4 PM ET on Tuesday, November 1. Naturally, many front offices are scrambling to fill roster holes and fanbases are anxiously awaiting news regarding their favorite team. Currently sitting atop the AFC South after a...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Saints’ All-Pro explains how one area of the offense has improved tremendously

The New Orleans Saints started the season poorly, but because of a terrible division, are right back in the playoff picture after a shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The thing is though, that you can see this team improving every game, and when they get healthy you can’t help but feel as if they will be the team we all thought they would be.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ playmaker made good on his proclamation in Week 8 win

Before the Dallas Cowboys took on the Chicago Bears in Week 8, without running back Ezekiel Elliott, backup Tony Pollard made himself very clear when it came to handling a big workload. “I mean whatever they ask of me to carry, I got it,” Pollard said. “They call it, I’m...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones Hints at Upgrading Using the Trade Market

Now that the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are heading into the bye week, they can use the upcoming week to focus on in-house questions. Questions like injuries ahead of their week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. Getting their team healthy at the turning point of the season, halfway through 2022.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bears GM continues to shake things up during the 2022 season

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is tearing apart the team’s core as he dives head first into the rebuild. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears have traded star linebacker Roquan Smith in exchange for a second-round pick along with a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy