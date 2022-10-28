Read full article on original website
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
Would Josh Heupel actually leave the Tennessee Vols for the NFL as recently suggested?
The Tennessee Vols are unexpectedly one of the best teams in college football this season. Tennessee has the best offense in the nation, they’re undefeated at 8-0, and they control their own destiny in the SEC East. No one thought the Vols would be in this position this fast...
Saints waived 1, released 2 players Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints processed three transactions Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Thompson was waived, while quarterback Jake Luton and defensive back Jordan Brown were released. Thompson appeared in the past four games for the Saints. He was credited with two assisted tackles during the Saints’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. Thompson also played in two games for the Saints in 2021 but did not record any stats.
Chiefs made sure they weren’t left behind on a wild day in the NFL
The 2022 NFL trade deadline might go down as the wildest in league history and the Kansas City Chiefs made sure to get in on the fun. Right at the deadline, the Chiefs sent cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. Alright, so this isn’t...
Ravens throw a wrench in the Saints’ plan for Week 9 matchup
The New Orleans Saints will look to continue their strong play next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for them, the Ravens just got a massive upgrade for their defense. They just made a deal to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Accordingly, the Saints’ offense will...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job
After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Bears: Matt Eberflus explains why the run defense was so bad yesterday
One of the many things that went wrong defensively for the Chicago Bears yesterday, was their lack of impact when it came to stopping the run. This has been a problem all season, as the Bears went into yesterday’s game with one of the worst defenses in all of football. But their effort in doing so yesterday was porous, even given their poor run defense overall.
Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense
Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
Titans: Latest trade deadline betting odds make no sense
The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, with all deals needing to be done by 4 PM ET on Tuesday, November 1. Naturally, many front offices are scrambling to fill roster holes and fanbases are anxiously awaiting news regarding their favorite team. Currently sitting atop the AFC South after a...
Saints’ All-Pro explains how one area of the offense has improved tremendously
The New Orleans Saints started the season poorly, but because of a terrible division, are right back in the playoff picture after a shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The thing is though, that you can see this team improving every game, and when they get healthy you can’t help but feel as if they will be the team we all thought they would be.
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
Cowboys’ playmaker made good on his proclamation in Week 8 win
Before the Dallas Cowboys took on the Chicago Bears in Week 8, without running back Ezekiel Elliott, backup Tony Pollard made himself very clear when it came to handling a big workload. “I mean whatever they ask of me to carry, I got it,” Pollard said. “They call it, I’m...
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones Hints at Upgrading Using the Trade Market
Now that the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are heading into the bye week, they can use the upcoming week to focus on in-house questions. Questions like injuries ahead of their week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. Getting their team healthy at the turning point of the season, halfway through 2022.
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
Bears GM continues to shake things up during the 2022 season
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is tearing apart the team’s core as he dives head first into the rebuild. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears have traded star linebacker Roquan Smith in exchange for a second-round pick along with a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Titans send a strong, interesting message with a quiet trade deadline
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Tennessee Titans did not make a trade on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Is it disappointing? Certainly. But surprising? Hardly. While the Titans cleared a place on their 53-man roster by waiving DB Ugo Amadi on Monday,...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers comments on relationship with Matt LaFleur
The Green Bay Packers‘ season obviously isn’t going as planned. Green Bay is 3-5 and doesn’t look anywhere close to being a Super Bowl contender. It’s not unusual in underachieving seasons like the one the Packers are experiencing for there to be some locker room drama.
