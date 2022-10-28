Peacock has closed a pact with Hallmark Media to stream live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. It’s a first-of-its-kind linear plus SVOD deal for the network. Going live Wednesday, the brand hub will be featured on Peacock’s home page. It will feature live simulcasts of all three channels with current season programming available live and on-demand next day as well as a library of movies within the Hallmark library, which includes holiday titles. “As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said...

10 MINUTES AGO