‘The Penguin’ Sets Cristin Milioti As Female Lead Sofia Falcone
Made For Love star Cristin Milioti is returning to HBO Max as the female lead opposite Colin Farrell in the DC original limited drama series The Penguin (working title), a spinoff from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The series expands upon the world Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ blockbuster and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, daughter of Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in the film. Sofia is fighting with The Penguin (Farrell) for control of the city. The character was prominent on the Fox series Gotham where Sofia...
Hollywood Minute: Taylor Swift and the 'Avatar' sequel
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' sets more records, and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' reportedly clocks in at more than three hours. David Daniel reports.
Peacock Will Start Streaming Hallmark Programming
Peacock has closed a pact with Hallmark Media to stream live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. It’s a first-of-its-kind linear plus SVOD deal for the network. Going live Wednesday, the brand hub will be featured on Peacock’s home page. It will feature live simulcasts of all three channels with current season programming available live and on-demand next day as well as a library of movies within the Hallmark library, which includes holiday titles. “As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said...
