It's one thing for Robert Irvine to head to a restaurant sorely in need of a reboot. It's another thing for Irvine and his makeover team to take on a restaurant in need of a reboot and a floor-to-ceiling cleanse in every nook and cranny. Such was the case when "Restaurant Impossible” descended on Jalisco Cafe in San Diego, California (Season 19, Episode 4). "Dirtiest. Kitchen. Ever.” according to the Food Network promo for the episode. "I've seen some bad places, but this is my worst nightmare,” Irvine told restaurant owner, Maria, in a teaser for the episode (per Twitter). "I've never seen a kitchen as bad as that in 30 years of being in this business.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO