Selfridges' long-standing buying & merchandising director Sebastian Manes is to leave the business at the end of the year. Manes, who has been with Selfridges since 2004, will be moving to the US to join Chrome Hearts. He was a pivotal figures at the luxury department store helping to shape its buy and introducing innovative brand collaborations and features such as the Corner Shop in Oxford Street, which features a rotating line-up of shoppable experiences.

4 HOURS AGO