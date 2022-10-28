Read full article on original website
Selfridges buying & merchandising director Sebastian Manes departs
Selfridges' long-standing buying & merchandising director Sebastian Manes is to leave the business at the end of the year. Manes, who has been with Selfridges since 2004, will be moving to the US to join Chrome Hearts. He was a pivotal figures at the luxury department store helping to shape its buy and introducing innovative brand collaborations and features such as the Corner Shop in Oxford Street, which features a rotating line-up of shoppable experiences.
H&M opened a new experiential store in Angel Central
H&M took a user-friendly and customer-centric approach when designing its latest brick-and-mortar store in Angel Central. Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) opened the doors to the brightly lit new unit last Friday, presenting a fresh interactive experience for loyal customers in the heart of Islington. This state-of-the-art design includes a space for H&M HOME, as well as womenswear, childrenswear, and menswear. Click-and-collect lockers are available, as well as self-service checkouts for efficiency.
Marks & Spencer extends rental offer with emphasis on value
Marks & Spencer has extended its fashion rental service in partnership with rental platform Hirestreet, placing value at the heart of the proposition. Customers can now rent up new 'M&S Capsules' of up to seven items for £39 (less than £7 per item) from five to 30 days. Each capsule can be used to style up to 10 different outfits.
