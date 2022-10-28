Darling pushes advocacy of renter’s rights over Park in tightly contested battle to succeed Mike Bonin!. In a city where the gross rent between 2016-20 was $1,534.00, Los Angeles zoning officials have approved some 24,000 building permits in 2021 that covered 3.3 million households. For building and construction is...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO