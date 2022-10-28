LOGAN – The result in exhibition games like Friday’s contest between Utah State and Fort Lewis is usually never in doubt. And nothing was amiss this time out as the Aggies won 74-45. The question was how would the almost-entirely new USU squad look in its first real action of the 2022-23 season. For third-year head coach Kayla Ard, the answer was that her team played “33 minutes of good basketball.”

