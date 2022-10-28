Read full article on original website
Hang on to those pumpkins they are an excellent source of nutrition and taste
LOGAN – When the ghost and goblins are gone and the Jack-O-Lanterns are done for the year, unused pumpkins can be used to flavor all kinds of dishes and are not that hard to preserve. Jenna Dychman, an assistant professor and dietitian for Utah State University Extension, said there...
Legas’ return, Anderson’s connections to New Mexico, and other highlights from USU’s Week 10 Press Conference
LOGAN – On Monday, Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson addressed the media to preview his team’s upcoming Week 10 matchup with New Mexico. Also participating in the press conference were junior outside linebacker Kaleo Neves and junior tight end Josh Sterzer. Here are the highlights from the half-hour presser. The full audio can be found on the Full Court Press podcast feed on 1069thefan.com.
Cache County officials announce wintertime canyon road closures
CACHE COUNTY — Some roads accessing local canyons will be closed to motorized and mechanized vehicle traffic starting Nov. 15, according to officials of the Cache County Public Works Department. Those seasonal winter gate closures will be in effect from Nov. 15 to April 15, 2023, in accordance with...
County Executive David Zook fires back at Cache County Council
CACHE COUNTY — County Executive David Zook has come out swinging in defense of his proposed 2023 county budget and his performance of his duties. “Cache County’s independent outside auditor cautioned the council earlier this year that politicizing the county’s finances could be damaging to the county’s financial security,” Zook said in a statement dated Oct. 28. “I hope that we can work together to heed that advice.”
LHS students ask residents to participate in Pumpkin Protest this Halloween
LOGAN—Students from the Logan High School Logan Environmental Action Force are asking residents in Cache Valley to participate in a Pumpkin Protest by carving or painting a pumpkin with some scary environmental facts or stats this Halloween. LEAF Leadership member Belle Weed said the protest is a fun way...
Sub for Santa seeks applications for 2022 holiday season
LOGAN – The holidays are not far off and for organizations like Cache County Sub for Santa, they need to get started early to get the application process started. The Sub for Santa’s organization provides temporary assistance during the Christmas season for individuals and families residing in Cache County who are in need.
Utah Sheriff’s Association cites two Cache County deputies for heroism
CACHE COUNTY — Two Cache County deputies have been cited for heroism by the Utah Sheriff’s Association. At the regular meeting of the Cache County Council on Oct. 25, Sheriff Chad Jensen recognized Sgt. Tim Ramirez and Deputy Mike Richardson for their outstanding performance of duty in the apprehension of an armed robbery suspect on April 19, 2022.
USU women’s basketball struggles with shooting, but stout on defense in exhibition win
LOGAN – The result in exhibition games like Friday’s contest between Utah State and Fort Lewis is usually never in doubt. And nothing was amiss this time out as the Aggies won 74-45. The question was how would the almost-entirely new USU squad look in its first real action of the 2022-23 season. For third-year head coach Kayla Ard, the answer was that her team played “33 minutes of good basketball.”
PHOTO GALLERY: #4 Ridgeline 41, #5 Snow Canyon 20 in 4A football playoffs
Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
Local fans of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ trash Utah Theatre
LOGAN — More than 300 fanatic fans of the Rocky Horror Picture Show trashed the pristine Utah Theatre here on the evening of Oct. 28. There were occasions when you could barely hear the movie’s soundtrack over the ongoing festivities. That’s because those fanatic fans weren’t there to watch the movie, they were there to participate in it.
Ensign: “These actions by the executive cannot be excused”
CACHE COUNTY — Write-in candidate Marc Ensign has chimed in on the latest dispute between the Cache County Council and County Executive David Zook. Reacting to an unprecedented news conference held Thursday by members of the County Council condemning Zook’s surprise budget proposal, Ensign said simply: “The citizens of Cache County deserve better.”
Logan man previously convicted of burglary arrested again
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man previously convicted of theft and burglary has been arrested again on suspicion of similar crimes. Ethan Allen Fisher was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail. Fisher was arraigned Friday morning in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from jail. He was...
