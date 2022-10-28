ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory

I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time

On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
VENTURA, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California

Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
LANCASTER, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

It’s spiny lobster season at Water Grill

Not only is there an enticing Dine LA menu at Water Grill in downtown Los Angeles right now, it is also spiny lobster season. The leather-bound menu has so many seafood-centric options, it was difficult to decide what to choose. If you haven’t dined at Water Grill, which is located off the lobby of an exquisite historic building, the three-course Dine LA menu is offered through Oct. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach

From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

