Utah State

LETTER: Proposition 1 expands government control

The government owns, controls and dictates 8% of Eastern states. It owns 66% of Utah, restricting Utah’s economic viability. This unfair condition funnels populations and congestion into limited spaces, i.e. Cache Valley. Utah has plenty of land but too much bureaucratic governmental control. The result is forced stack and...
UTAH STATE
LHS students ask residents to participate in Pumpkin Protest this Halloween

LOGAN—Students from the Logan High School Logan Environmental Action Force are asking residents in Cache Valley to participate in a Pumpkin Protest by carving or painting a pumpkin with some scary environmental facts or stats this Halloween. LEAF Leadership member Belle Weed said the protest is a fun way...
LOGAN, UT

