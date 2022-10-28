ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'

Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire for eight years and shares five children with him, weighed in as her ex visits Twitter offices and publicly addresses the platform's advertisers Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea," she wrote on the social media...
Ars Technica

Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, immediately fires CEO and other execs

Elon Musk completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter today, capping a months-long saga that resulted in Twitter suing Musk to force him to honor their merger agreement. Musk's first course of business was to fire top executives. "Musk fired Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal...
Benzinga

'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
cryptopotato.com

Binance Wants to Use Crypto and Blockchain to Help Twitter Fight Bots

Binance has doubled down on its engagement with Twitter following the Musk acquisition. After allocating $500 million to support Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout, the world’s largest crypto exchange said it wants to establish a dedicated unit to help the social media platform’s upcoming challenges. The statement from...
Investopedia

Binance Invests $500 Million in Musk's Twitter Takeover

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it invested $500 million as part of $500 million in Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), a small but significant move that fueled speculation the social media company could eventually be powered by blockchain technology. "We wired...
Business Insider

Elon Musk names himself CEO of Twitter on internal company profiles

Elon Musk is officially chief executive officer of Twitter. Musk, who on late Thursday closed on his deal to acquire the social platform, quickly moved to oust Parag Agrawal as CEO and other executives. As of Saturday afternoon, Musk has been set up under internal profiles at Twitter, including a company directory and Slack, with the CEO title, two people familiar with the changes told Insider.
cryptopotato.com

Musk to Assume CEO Role of Twitter and Recover Permanently Banned Accounts: Report

Sources say Elon Musk may be welcoming back formerly banned accounts at Twitter – including Donald Trump’s. Having officially bought Twitter, Elon Musk will immediately appoint himself as Chief Executive Officer of the now-private social media giant. Besides clearing out its top executives, the new leader reportedly plans...
The Verge

Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter

Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter on Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times. It’s unclear how many workers will be affected by the purported job cuts, but sources tell the NYT that some departments will be affected more than others. Later on Sunday evening, he tweeted, “this is false,” in response to a snippet from the article, without specifying anything in particular.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Reclaims $20K, Market Cap Above $1 Trillion, Elon Musk Buys Twitter: This Week’s Crypto Recap

Bitcoin managed to finally reclaim the coveted $20,000 level while the entire market cap is above $1 trillion again. Elsewhere, Elon Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter. After spending multiple weeks trapped around $19,000, Bitcoin’s price was finally able to escape the range and break out toward the upside. BTC reclaimed $20K and even poked above $21,000 before retracing a bit to where it currently trades. Elsewhere, Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter, so let’s unpack.

