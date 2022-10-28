Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire for eight years and shares five children with him, weighed in as her ex visits Twitter offices and publicly addresses the platform's advertisers Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea," she wrote on the social media...
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Meltdown as Elon Musk enters Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover: ‘Let that sink in!’
Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a big splash on Twitter with a video of himself walking into the tech giant's headquarters ahead of his takeover of the company. Musk, who is set to officially have ownership of the social media platform by Friday, shared a clip of himself walking into Twitter's lobby while carrying a sink.
Ars Technica
Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, immediately fires CEO and other execs
Elon Musk completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter today, capping a months-long saga that resulted in Twitter suing Musk to force him to honor their merger agreement. Musk's first course of business was to fire top executives. "Musk fired Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal...
Musk recurs big money from banks in Twitter deal, including Charlotte-based Bank of America
Billionaire Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media last Thursday night. He is already changing Twitter by firing its CEO and top executives.
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of $44B acquisition deadline
Elon Musk arrived at Twitter's headquarters ahead of Friday's court-imposed deadline to close his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. The Tesla chief executive posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday showing him carrying a sink into the building with the caption "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"
CNBC
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Elon Musk Officially Owns Twitter: Deal Completed, Execs Reportedly Fired
Elon Musk officially added a new CEO title to his resume after formally completing his acquisition of Twitter on Thursday evening, according to Reuters. The Tesla boss narrowly beat a deadline placed on the deal that had been given to him by a Delaware Chancery Court judge. The completion of...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Wants to Use Crypto and Blockchain to Help Twitter Fight Bots
Binance has doubled down on its engagement with Twitter following the Musk acquisition. After allocating $500 million to support Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout, the world’s largest crypto exchange said it wants to establish a dedicated unit to help the social media platform’s upcoming challenges. The statement from...
Investopedia
Binance Invests $500 Million in Musk's Twitter Takeover
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it invested $500 million as part of $500 million in Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), a small but significant move that fueled speculation the social media company could eventually be powered by blockchain technology. "We wired...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Musk takes over Twitter and faces social media crash course
Twitter's newly minted owner, the self-described "free speech absolutist" Elon Musk, is about to get a crash course on global content moderation.
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter S.F. HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters on Wednesday. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying...
Elon Musk names himself CEO of Twitter on internal company profiles
Elon Musk is officially chief executive officer of Twitter. Musk, who on late Thursday closed on his deal to acquire the social platform, quickly moved to oust Parag Agrawal as CEO and other executives. As of Saturday afternoon, Musk has been set up under internal profiles at Twitter, including a company directory and Slack, with the CEO title, two people familiar with the changes told Insider.
Elon Musk Now Leading Twitter: Report
Billionaire Elon Musk is now officially leading Twitter.
cryptopotato.com
Musk to Assume CEO Role of Twitter and Recover Permanently Banned Accounts: Report
Sources say Elon Musk may be welcoming back formerly banned accounts at Twitter – including Donald Trump’s. Having officially bought Twitter, Elon Musk will immediately appoint himself as Chief Executive Officer of the now-private social media giant. Besides clearing out its top executives, the new leader reportedly plans...
The Verge
Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter
Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter on Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times. It’s unclear how many workers will be affected by the purported job cuts, but sources tell the NYT that some departments will be affected more than others. Later on Sunday evening, he tweeted, “this is false,” in response to a snippet from the article, without specifying anything in particular.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Reclaims $20K, Market Cap Above $1 Trillion, Elon Musk Buys Twitter: This Week’s Crypto Recap
Bitcoin managed to finally reclaim the coveted $20,000 level while the entire market cap is above $1 trillion again. Elsewhere, Elon Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter. After spending multiple weeks trapped around $19,000, Bitcoin’s price was finally able to escape the range and break out toward the upside. BTC reclaimed $20K and even poked above $21,000 before retracing a bit to where it currently trades. Elsewhere, Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter, so let’s unpack.
