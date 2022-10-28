Read full article on original website
Andres Iniesta hints at sensational Barcelona homecoming for Lionel Messi
Iniesta believes that Messi is still the best player in the world and would love to see him lead Argentina to World Cup success this winter
Samuel Eto'o gives withering assessment of his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry in new documentary as he incredibly claims the Arsenal legend was 'not on my level'... and even suggests Nicolas Anelka was a better player
Samuel Eto'o has sensationally claimed that he was operating on a different level to his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry. The ex-Cameroonian striker played alongside Henry for two seasons at Barca, but believes the Frenchman was not on 'my level'. He further claimed that the France and Arsenal record goalscorer...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B
Group B in the 2022 World Cup will be the table American's care about most as it includes the USMNT, England, Wales, and Iran. The post 2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Former Brazilian Star Gives Interesting Answer On If Messi, Argentina Will Win World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away and various players, past and present, are sharing who they believe are the favorites to win the tournament, with some selecting Lionel Messi and Argentina. Former Brazil international Ronaldo, who was part of the 2002 Brazilian team that won...
Yardbarker
Watch the Best Moments of Lionel Messi In PSG’s Win Over Troyes (Video)
Lionel Messi continues to be the catalyst for the Paris Saint-Germain attack. The 35-year-old dragged the French giants to a 4-2 win against Troyes on Saturday at the Parce des Princes. First, Messi scored a great goal from outside the box to level the scoring at 2-2 after the capital...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
For a country where only the tag of winners acceptable, the past 20 years since their fifth World Cup triumph in South Korea & Japan has been disappointing for Brazil. And on one very memorable occasion, embarrasing. The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago. Yet it is the ghost of 2014 which still has scars which run deep: on home soil, Brazil were humiliated 7-1 by eventual winners Germany in the...
Sporting News
The Socceroos passing their World Cup selection auditions in the A-League Men
Time is quickly running out for Australians hoping to earn a place in the Socceroos squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Players in the A-League Men have had even less time to impress with the competition only beginning in early October. After four rounds of the 2022/23 season,...
2022 World Cup Previews: Everything You Need to Know to Get Ready for the World’s Biggest Soccer Tournament in Qatar
With Sportcasting's 2022 World Cup previews, you'll be ready with everything you need to know when the tournament starts in Qatar on Nov. 20. The post 2022 World Cup Previews: Everything You Need to Know to Get Ready for the World’s Biggest Soccer Tournament in Qatar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin De Bruyne admits upcoming World Cup in Qatar could be his last
Kevin De Bruyne admits next month’s World Cup could be his last and he wants his kids to see him perform on the biggest stage.The Belgium international remains relaxed ahead of the start of the tournament next month after scoring the winner in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory at Leicester on Saturday.De Bruyne’s family will travel to Qatar for Belgium’s Group F games against Canada, Morocco and Croatia.The 31-year-old played for Belgium when they finished third in Russia four years ago and reached the quarter-finals in Brazil in 2014 but knows this is likely to be his last chance with his...
Is England vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup quarter-final
England will reignite their rivalry with Australia at the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the quarter-finals begin in New Zealand.The Red Roses, who have not played Australia since 2017, are favourites to win the World Cup and extended their winning run to 28 games after topping their group.But head coach Simon Middleton has been made to hit back at critics of England’s style of play ahead of the crunch quarter-final tie.“Everything is on the line now – one defeat and you’re on the plane going home,” Middleton said. “It will be a different challenge and the England-Australia rivalry adds an...
Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness
Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
Yardbarker
(Video) Mo Salah drags Liverpool level vs Leeds United
After falling behind to a shock opener after just five minutes, Liverpool have dragged themselves level against Leeds United just moments later. Spanish forward Rodrigo found himself in an amazing position in the game’s opening stages after Joe Gomez played a poor backpass and goalkeeper Alisson slipped. However, despite...
‘I don’t want any part of it’: the Wales fans shunning Qatar’s World Cup
Ethical, logistical and financial concerns see supporters staying away, despite it being their team’s first World Cup since 1958. Imagine being a Wales fan and not going to the World Cup. It is the first time they have qualified since 1958, which was so long ago that the goal that knocked them out was scored by an unknown teenager called Pelé. Sixty-four years later and it is Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Rob Page looking to set the world on fire. What a time to be alive! Except, for some Wales fans, they are going to pass, thanks very much.
Max Whitlock gives verdict on Great Britain’s World Gymnastics Championship chances
Max Whitlock believes Britain’s men can smash gymnastics’ glass ceiling and bag a coveted team medal at the World Championships in Liverpool.The nation’s most decorated gymnast of all time will be watching from the sidelines as his team-mates try to snap a streak of close shaves on Merseyside.Britain have finished fourth at the last two Olympics and fifth at the last two World Championships, making them the nearly men of the team event.Whitlock believes the time has come for Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch to take that final step.“These guys have got massive opportunities,...
