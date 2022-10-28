ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

1077 WRKR

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Uptown Neighborhood

After four years in business, a Grand Rapids restaurant has a new name and menu. Cantina Las Amigos Opens in Place of Danzón Cubano in Grand Rapids. Danzón Cubano first opened at 1 Carlton Ave. SE in Grand Rapids' Uptown neighborhood in 2018. The restaurant served Cuban dishes with a blend of Native American, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI
US 103.1

Downtown Grand Rapids Concert Venue Gets New Name

After three years in operation, a downtown Grand Rapids music venue is switching things up. The Listening Room at Studio C's Studio Park has a new name: Midtown. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new name is to highlight the venue's expanded offerings: "programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
go955.com

West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules

--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

