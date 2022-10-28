Read full article on original website
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Spartan, Wolverine fans unite at bars across West Michigan on rivalry game night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some, the Michigan and Michigan State Football game rivals other special days like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve. People like Michigan State fans Austin Rakstaw and Dave Leese are in the holiday spirit. "The Michigan and Michigan State game, it's like a holiday...
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Dog Blessed With Jodi Jarvis Therrian - Episode 38 - Celebrate Animal Awesomeness
Animals are awesome. Jodi Jarvis Therrian will stand there and argue that until the cows comer home. Awesome in their companionship. Awesome in their ability to love unconditionally. Awesome in the way that they round out the lives of those who rely on them for so much. Animals too have...
New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Uptown Neighborhood
After four years in business, a Grand Rapids restaurant has a new name and menu. Cantina Las Amigos Opens in Place of Danzón Cubano in Grand Rapids. Danzón Cubano first opened at 1 Carlton Ave. SE in Grand Rapids' Uptown neighborhood in 2018. The restaurant served Cuban dishes with a blend of Native American, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences.
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
Employees have been experiencing haunted encounters at the Grand Haven restaurant for decades. We visited to put the rumors to rest once and for all.
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
Tudor Dixon, other GOP candidates rally in Grand Rapids
Tudor Dixon and three other GOP names on the ballot are working to win their respective elections and reinstate Republican leadership statewide.
First mixed-use development in decades coming to Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Project leaders and Muskegon Heights city officials were on hand Monday to break ground on a central next-step in the city’s redevelopment strategy, ‘Reaching New Heights.’. The site’s current occupant, a defunct dry cleaning facility and longtime-eyesore on the corner of Peck and...
Downtown Grand Rapids Concert Venue Gets New Name
After three years in operation, a downtown Grand Rapids music venue is switching things up. The Listening Room at Studio C's Studio Park has a new name: Midtown. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new name is to highlight the venue's expanded offerings: "programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows."
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
As problems pile up, Detroit developer reworks plan for Grand Rapids furniture company property
GRAND RAPIDS — As a housing shortage continues to plague Grand Rapids, a Detroit developer is reconfiguring its plan for a massive apartment complex southwest of downtown that’s been hitting speed bumps since last year. Detroit-based Sturgeon Bay Partners is in the process of retooling a previously announced...
Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules
--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
