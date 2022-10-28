Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
calleochonews.com
What's good, what's bad— 4 best food halls in Miami
Calling out foodies, try these food halls in Miami on your next trip to the city. Miami is famous for its wild nightlife, pristine beaches, and exotic cuisines. If you’re a foodie who can’t get enough of delicious cusines, the food halls in Miami are all you need.
secretmiami.com
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty To Open First Miami Store
It’s a great year for RiRi fans — the superstar is returning to music, prepping for her Super Bowl performance next year and debuting the latest lingerie styles for her annual Savage X Fenty Show. In fact, Rihanna’s hard at work on her inclusive lingerie line, even gearing up to open its first Florida location and it’s coming to Miami.
secretmiami.com
Smorgasburg Miami Is Extending Through Sundays This November
Get ready to get your eat on all weekend long. Smorgasburg Miami, the beloved open-air food market that draws thousands of visitors every Saturday, will officially introduce Sundays at Smorg this winter. Located right across from Wynwood Walls, the “Disneyland for food” launched earlier this year, marking the market’s third...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida
Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
travelnoire.com
Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami
A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Cocktail Bars in Miami
There have been times when Miami was better known for its crime scene than its cocktail scene, but oh how things have changed. Thanks to several talented Magic City bartenders and the growth of cocktail culture, the Magic City has made a name for itself with a growing mixology game offering plenty of places to whet your whistle.
Waldorf Astoria Miami to change Magic City's skyline in a big way
MIAMI - Five years from now, Waldorf Astoria Miami will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan. Over 1,000 feet, at 100 stories, the new tower will not only stand out, but change the Miami skyline in a big way. The project had its groundbreaking Thursday morning at the corner of NE 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard and it's expected to be completed by 2027. "These mountains that we are doing today, they're our mountains," Charles Sieger said. He's one half of Sieger Suarez Architects, the firm that designed the new building. He told CBS they have been...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic Miami City Cemetery, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
WSVN-TV
2 women swipe designer handbags from SW Miami-Dade vintage boutique, take off in Porsche SUV
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade shop owner is reeling one day after, she said, two women were caught on camera stealing pricey merchandise from the business before taking off on some fancy wheels. Mary Holle’s boutique is called Miami Twice because most of the items for sale...
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time ever
It's official: one of Fort Lauderdale's favorite longtime restaurants has finally added brunch. The recently re-opened and re-imagined Canyon, one of the county's most beloved restaurants for over 25 years, will launch its all-new brunch for the first time ever next month.
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches fire off Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was fire on the water near a South Florida marina. A yacht burst into flames off Miami Beach, Friday morning. Three people were on board but were able to get off in time. Heavy smoke rose in the air as firefighters worked to extinguish...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area
The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower
MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
A Florida Woman Laid Down On A Busy Sidewalk For 'Rejection Therapy' & TikTok Is Praising Her
Healing journey's have become a big phenomenon on TikTok, whether it may be advice or just recording your daily routine. A woman in Florida raised the bar as she laid on a yoga mat in public and called it "rejection therapy". A TikToker uploaded the video on October 9 and...
Miami Design District venue sues embattled entertainer Kanye West over unpaid $146K bill
MIAMI -- A venue in the Miami Design District has filed a civil lawsuit against embattled entertainer Kanye West over an unpaid bill for nearly $146,000 that stemmed from a venue space that was rented and customized at the rapper's request but never used, according to the court document. Surface...
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
Comments / 0