NC State 2022-23 Player Profile: Jarkel Joiner

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State basketball season is just a few weeks away and the Wolfpack is looking to change course after a turbulent 2021-22 season. Kevin Keatts has a completely revamped roster with only half of the scholarship players back from last season, including four new transfers into the program.
BREAKING: UNC's Noah Taylor Out for Rest of 2022 Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina fifth-year graduate jack Noah Taylor will undergo season-ending surgery, UNC announced on Monday morning. Taylor left Saturday's game in the first quarter following a non-contact injury. He fell the ground and grabbed his right knee after it buckled during a pass rush move. Taylor...
Calling the Schoetts: Pitt Recap, Antoine Green, Scheme Breakdown

North Carolina moved to 7-1 overall and an undefeated 4-0 in the ACC following the 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It was a comeback victory for the Tar Heels after trailing 24-14 early in the third quarter before rolling off 28 straight points to put Pitt away. Carolina now has a firm grasp on the ACC's Coastal Division. Following the win, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin got together for a special in-person edition of Calling the Schoetts presented by Blue Shark Vodka.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
