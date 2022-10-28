North Carolina moved to 7-1 overall and an undefeated 4-0 in the ACC following the 42-24 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It was a comeback victory for the Tar Heels after trailing 24-14 early in the third quarter before rolling off 28 straight points to put Pitt away. Carolina now has a firm grasp on the ACC's Coastal Division. Following the win, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin got together for a special in-person edition of Calling the Schoetts presented by Blue Shark Vodka.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO