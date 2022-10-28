Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.

